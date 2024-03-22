These Lego mugshots are actually being used by a Police department

The US Murrieta Police Department has come up with a unique way to hide the identities of suspects under arrest. No, not by blurring their faces, but by transforming them into Lego people (obviously). In line with new California law, the strange censoring is actually a clever way to protect the rights of suspects while sharing updates with the Murrieta community – the silliness is just an added bonus.

While we've seen our fair share of Photoshop fails across the years, Murrieta PD's crafty photo editing is a playful and ingenious way to preserve people's privacy. The hilarious Minifigure edits will certainly not be winning any design awards anytime soon, but more importantly, they've won the hearts of the internet.

In a recent Instagram post, Murrieta PD shared that it will continue to censor suspects' faces in line with January 1st's California Assembly Bill 994. The new law prohibits law enforcement from sharing suspect photos for non-violent crimes to protect their identities – something that Murrieta PD has been honouring for some time now.

“The Murrieta Police Department prides itself in its transparency with the community, but also honors everyone’s rights and protections as afforded by law; even suspects,” the PD shared. The edits feature a range of Minifigure expressions from anger to despair, showcasing the PD's playful creativity.

