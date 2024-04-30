I'm transfixed by the world's longest collaborative flipbook animation

By Joe Foley
published

Some people couldn't resist subverting the experiment.

Earlier this year, a digital publication set out to make the longest collaborative flipbook animation ever made. Over a period of several weeks, participants took turns to trace the previous person’s lines. The result was 22,454 drawings, which were used to make 25 different animations.

The main flipbook-style animation video comprises 5,760 frames and lasts almost eight minutes. It begins with a perfect circle, but the circle quickly separates and becomes a squiggle that appears to take on a life of its own (see our pick of the best laptops for animation if you need to upgrade your set up).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

