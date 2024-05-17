The new Quiet Place movie posters are a huge improvement

By
published

It's a classy redemption from the old design.

Film poster designs for A Quiet Place: Day One
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It feels like we're in a bit of a film poster slump at the moment. Recent examples like the laughably bad Madame Web posters and the Hit Man Photoshop fail have knocked my faith in good design, but it seems A Quiet Place: Day One is here to revive it. Dropping three classy yet cryptic new posters for the upcoming release, fans are finally getting on board with the hype after the debut poster garnered a mixed (mostly bad) response.

Horror film posters typically thrive when they're eerily minimalist (think The Exorcist and Poltergeist), and the new Quiet Place posters exemplify this rule. Set in the streets of New York, the creepy designs capture a comforting familiarity, offset by an unnerving blend of subtle threat and trepidation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles