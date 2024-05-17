The new Quiet Place movie posters are a huge improvement

It feels like we're in a bit of a film poster slump at the moment. Recent examples like the laughably bad Madame Web posters and the Hit Man Photoshop fail have knocked my faith in good design, but it seems A Quiet Place: Day One is here to revive it. Dropping three classy yet cryptic new posters for the upcoming release, fans are finally getting on board with the hype after the debut poster garnered a mixed (mostly bad) response.

Horror film posters typically thrive when they're eerily minimalist (think The Exorcist and Poltergeist), and the new Quiet Place posters exemplify this rule. Set in the streets of New York, the creepy designs capture a comforting familiarity, offset by an unnerving blend of subtle threat and trepidation.

New posters for ‘A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE’In theaters on June 28. pic.twitter.com/azjtTRWWvhMay 15, 2024

Each of the three posters has a unique creepiness to it, playing on the isolation and cut throat tension of the movie. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, the premise is simple – don't make a sound or risk getting torn apart by extraterrestrial monsters (that's no mean feat in the city that never sleeps). One poster features an empty subway station with creepy graffiti stating "Stay quiet", another shows a crossing sign displaying the words "Don't talk" and the final design features a taxi with the phrase "Stay alive". A pair of Death Angels are reflected in the vehicle's window, ready to strike from the skies.

The designs proved a hit with fans, with one X user commenting "THESE ARE BRILLIANT", while another said, "This is what A24 thought they were doing with this AI Civil War images"(more on that AI tragedy here). The resounding response from fans was that the new posters are an immense improvement from the underwhelming first poster design and I'd have to agree – it's a classy (and well-needed) redemption from the franchise.

The original film poster design for A Quiet Place: Day One was met with tepid responses from fans. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The original film poster design for A Quiet Place: Day One was met with tepid responses from fans.