The best romance film posters of all time

By
published

Get ready to feel the love, as our experts select the best romance film posters and explain why they work so well.

Selection of film posters
(Image credit: New Line Cinema, A24, Buena Vista, Paramount, Allied Artists, Focus Features, United Artists, CJ Entertainment, Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Romance may get dismissed by some as a lightweight genre, but it has the power to truly captivate audiences with enchanting tales of love, passion and heartache. And the best romance film posters play a crucial role in this process, by setting the tone, building anticipation and capturing the essence of the story. 

To curate this list, we've invited a panel of experts to help us select the best film posters from the romance genre, and provide keen insight into why they work so well. Like the best horror film posters, these brilliant designs not only promote the films but also serve as works of art in their own right. In no particular order, here are what our experts think are the best romance film posters of all time...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 

Related articles