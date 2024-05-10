The new Twisters movie poster isn't as stupid as it looks

The internet hasn't been kind to the posters for upcoming disaster flick Twisters so far, with the first drawing ire for contradicting the "don't look back" tagline of the first film, the most recent offering appearing to show the protagonists looking in the wrong direction entirely. But a tiny design easter egg may have just saved the latter from ridicule.

The new poster, revealed this week, shows the film's three protagonist staring into the middle distance in shock and awe, presumably at a twister. Only, the twister is actually behind them. Cue much mirth on Twitter (sorry, X) – but it seems the critics need to take a look in the mirror.

it's behind you idiots https://t.co/O8lv9WymyaMay 8, 2024

Plot twist – there's another twister! Really, the clue was in the name all along. It's called Twisters, suggesting a plurality of the titular rotating columns of air. Yep, the wing mirror of the vehicle in the foreground is very carefully placed to reveal another one. So there we have it – the film features at least two twisters. Maybe there'll even be three!

Really remarkable how many “it’s behind them” comments there are when 1) it’s twisters, plural and 2) you can see the second twister in the rear view mirror of the truck https://t.co/3UC8OPBovcMay 10, 2024

Still, with so many stunning movie posters released in 2024, this one was probably always going to have a hard time standing out for the right reasons. If you're inspired to design a one-sheet of your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.