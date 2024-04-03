Stunning new Joker 2 poster breaks records on X

We've already seen plenty of stunning movie posters in 2024, with illustrated, 80's style designs very much back in vogue. But judging by the online response to the new poster for the upcoming Joker sequel, we may already have a winner.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives this October and stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The stunning new poster features the two mid-dance, apparently under by a spotlight, along with the tagline "The world is a stage". It's strikingly minimal – but not without a hidden detail for eagle-eyed fans.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yep, look closely at that light source and you'll be able to make out what looks like prison bars, suggesting that this dance isn't taking place inside the Royal Opera House.

Joker 2 poster has been seen 14 million times in just 10 HOURS on one Twitter account, comparing it to other major releases first poster posts, these numbers are INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/TNXiLzaY4qApril 3, 2024 See more

And the poster even appears to have broken viewing records on Twitter (sorry, X). As one user points out, in less than 24 hours a single post by DiscussingFilm (above) has received over 14M impressions. Posters for other blockbusters including Dune 2 and Wicked have, in contrast, received 2M or less.

All of which suggests the hype for Joker 2 is no laughing matter. And, best of all, it seems the designers have even fixed the typo in the film's logo.