Stunning new Joker 2 poster breaks records on X

By Daniel John
published

It's enjoying a rapturous response.

We've already seen plenty of stunning movie posters in 2024, with illustrated, 80's style designs very much back in vogue. But judging by the online response to the new poster for the upcoming Joker sequel, we may already have a winner.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives this October and stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The stunning new poster features the two mid-dance, apparently under by a spotlight, along with the tagline "The world is a stage". It's strikingly minimal – but not without a hidden detail for eagle-eyed fans.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles