The best car ads of all time

Whether or not you're excited by automobiles themselves, the best car ads offer a fascinating glimpse into advertising history. The earliest examples, around the late 19th century, focused on the novelty of the car itself, stressing its practicality over horses. The early 20th century saw a rise in detailed illustrations and a focus on technical specifications.

Later, as cars became more accessible, print ads began to appeal to emotions, associating them with freedom and adventure, something also reflected in the best car logos. In the mid-20th century, TV became the dominant medium, showcasing glamorous lifestyles and the car as a status symbol. The late 20th century and 21st century, meanwhile, brought more diverse approaches, highlighting aspects such as fuel efficiency and safety in response to changing social concerns.

I've based this list of the best ads for cars on interviews and input from leading voices in the advertising and creative industries. So read on to discover how auto advertising has evolved over time alongside changing tastes, values and tech.

01. Cadillac (1931)

(Image credit: Cadillac)

Groundbreaking for: Art Deco styling

We may associate Cadillac with the 1950s and 1960s, but it was actually founded in 1902. And during the 1930s, they produced some of the most beautiful car ads of all time, featuring Art Deco graphics and silver and gold metallic inks, and portraying the vehicles in high society settings. (Yes, even during Great Depression, Cadillac stuck to this spirit of exclusivity.)

As Raj Davsi, creative director at FutureDeluxe, notes "the consistent design language throughout the collection. The illustration of the car is beautifully simple, and I particularly enjoy the graphic nature of the side profile. It feels very iconic, and the car's central position attracts the viewer's eye to it. With a great use of the Art Deco style, it provides a glimpse into the possible lifestyle of the car owner. The clean layout and thin typography create a luxurious feel."

02. Ford: Watch the Fords Go By (1937)

(Image credit: Ford)

Groundbreaking for: Merging advertising with fine art

Ford was the first to develop a V8 engine for the mass market, and to promote it, they enlisted the help of French painter Cassandre. This bold move infused the brand's reputation with the artistic cachet of European Modernism.

This ad's compelling image of a disembodied, all-seeing eye is rooted in a classical tradition that emphasises the primacy of vision in Western culture, while also echoing Surrealist art of the 1920s. Trailing from the iris, the slogan 'Watch the Fords Go By' gives a sense of modern vision, always in motion, while the V8 icon on the pupil suggests a fusion of mind, body and technology.

"The artist stripped away practically every convention in advertising, harnessing European minimalism to elevate the medium to something more akin to modern art," explains design commentator Daniel Shannon. "At the same time, he pre-empted the more emotive approach seen in decades to come.

"A striking, singular all-seeing eye remains was anonymous in an age where most advertising was heavily gendered," he notes. "Our faceless protagonist rises above the role of consumer and is instead an observer: liberated and seemingly unwanting. The headline, so unassuming as to verge on the existential, pulls away from the iris, the first place the viewer's eye naturally falls. And the delicate alignment of the cap 'W' with the V8 icon lends a compositional elegance rarely seen, at a time where typography was often an afterthought."

03. Ford: You Can Pay More But You Can't Buy Better (1949)

(Image credit: Ford)

Groundbreaking for: Capturing post-war consumer psychology

This campaign for Ford's 1949 models resonated deeply in a society recovering from war, where consumers were looking for both value and quality. The brand positioned itself as a smart choice for the discerning buyer, by directly challenging the assumption that higher prices equated to better products.

As Dipti Bramhandkar, executive strategy director, North America, at Iris, explains: "Postwar consumers sought value, and Ford positioned itself as a brand providing superior cars at reasonable prices. With modern designs reflecting progress, Ford's message was clear, memorable, and addressed economic concerns. The campaign gave Ford a competitive edge by presenting itself as a smart and discerning choice in a changing landscape."

04. Volkswagen: Think Small (1959)

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Groundbreaking for: A minimalist, honest approach.

1950s advertising is often remembered as loud, lavish and over-the-top… but the Volkswagen Beetle's Think Small campaign took the opposite approach. At a time when US cars were ballooning in size, marketing a modest, German-made car was a bold move, especially in post-war America Consequently, this campaign confounded expectations with a pared-back approach, embracing the Beetle's compact size as a feature rather than a flaw.

As Karim Salama, founder of e-innovate, reflects: "It didn't just change car advertising: it shook up the entire marketing world. At a time when America was all about excess, Volkswagen flipped the script with simplicity and humility. The tagline celebrated the Beetle's compact size and affordability, and the minimalist design, with all that white space, made it stand out for all the right reasons.

"What really made this ad genius was how it defied expectations," Karim adds. "This campaign went for subtlety over showy fonts and wild claims. It was a masterclass in embracing understatement, striking a chord with audiences who were craving authenticity over the flashy ads of the time."

05. Ford: The Wizard of Aah's (1966)

(Image credit: Ford)

Groundbreaking for: Embracing counterculture aesthetics.

In an era of power, speed and stylish design, this 1966 Ford Fairlane GT Convertible ad campaign tapped into emerging visual trends to create something truly memorable. Op Art was all the rage during the middle 1960s, while hallucinogen-inspired psychedelic rock music was just beginning to break into the mainstream. Ford's marketers decided to get with the zeitgeist and pitch the Fairlane using trippy, eye-catching backdrops.

As Jonny Aldrich, managing director of branding and design agency Deuce Studio, observes: "The car itself is very cool, and the total opposite to the functional VW bug. It's out there, it's got its top off, it's fast and it's stylish. Hence, the advertising look and feel reflects that, with the bold attention grabbing patterns in the background."

06. BMW: Now you don't have to trade in your family to own a sports car (1972)

(Image credit: BMV/Ammirati Puris)

Groundbreaking for: Redefining the sports category.

Sports cars were once the preserve of the elite, but by 1972 that was changing. This print ad for the BMW 320i S Coupe Classic showcased the brand's growing confidence in the performance market with a message that perfectly balanced aspiration with practicality.

"The 1970s were less time-volatile with the end of the Vietnam War, Watergate and the Beatles' breakup," says Allen Adamson, co-founder and managing partner of creative agency Metaforce. "Advertisers focused on developing a precise brand positioning to differentiate their product, often captured in a brand line that captured the core product difference or benefit.

"Their brand positioning turns a traditional-looking sedan into a feeling like a Formula One race car to consumers," he continues. "Ralph Ammirati's brilliant art direction and Martin Puris' elegant copy transformed the brand."

07. Volkswagen: Changes (1987)

Groundbreaking for: Breaking gender stereotypes.

For most of the 20th century, car ads were dominated by men, but this ad from 1987 broke the mould. Directed by David Bailey for DDB, it featured model Paula Hamilton, styled to resemble Princess Diana. We see a woman leaving her husband, discarding her wedding ring, pearl necklace, brooch and mink coat… but choosing to keep her Volkswagen Golf.

This narrative of female empowerment was set to Alan Price's song 'Changes' and ended with the strapline: "If only everything in life was as reliable as a Volkswagen." It won the Silver prize at the 1988 British Arrows Awards.

Changes is today remembered as a pivotal moment in the car advertising's recognition of women as independent voices. Previous ads had only either featured them as models or shown them as passengers. In April 2000, it was ranked at number 42 on Channel 4's The 100 Greatest TV Ads, where it was described as being "a sign that feminism had at last reached the ad men".

08. Renault: Papa! Nicole! (1991-1998)

YouTube Watch On

Groundbreaking for: Episodic storytelling.

Created by Publicis, this sweet campaign for the Renault Clio achieved iconic status in 1990s Britain through its simple yet captivating narrative. Focusing on the relationship between a young woman and her father, these ads unveiled an enigmatic storyline where Nicole frequently slipped away to meet her boyfriend. At the campaign's core was its simple, recurring dialogue, "Papa?" "Nicole!", which became instantly recognisable across the UK.

The ongoing storyline, particularly the suspense surrounding Nicole's eventual marriage, maintained public engagement for several years. Notably, the ads had a distinct French aesthetic, enhanced by Robert Palmer's 'Johnny and Mary' as the theme music.

Surveys by Channel 4 and ITV revealed the series as the most popular car advertisements ever aired in Britain. Its finale in 1998, which featured comedians Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer in a spoof of the film The Graduate, was watched by an estimated 23 million viewers during a Coronation Street ad break.

09. BMW: The Hire (2001)

Groundbreaking for: Pioneering branded content before YouTube

This groundbreaking series of eight short films revolutionised car advertising by creating highly cinematic content. BMW enlisted legendary directors including John Frankenheimer, Ang Lee, Wong Kar-wai, Guy Ritchie and Tony Scott, with Clive Owen starring as 'the Driver' across all episodes.

The ads, created by Fallon, showcased various BMW models in action-packed scenarios that highlighted their performance capabilities while telling compelling stories. As Guy Bradbury, creative partner at M&C Saatchi UK, reflects: "BMW's brave leap into branded content re-defined advertising back in 2001. No slogans, no sales pitch: just pure edge-of-the-seat brilliance. Remember, these films came before YouTube, and before viral marketing. BMW dared to create something different that had real impact and created cultural power.

"Jake Scott, alongside legends like Tony Scott and John Woo, made high-octane short films that put storytelling first," he continues. "The cars themselves weren't just products. They were characters in the story. Audiences weren't just watching ads. They were watching brilliant must-see cinema. As a brand, BMW showed how powerful storytelling is: more powerful than selling. In doing so, they broke the mould and set a whole new standard."

10. Honda's: The Cog (2003)

Groundbreaking for: Transforming engineering precision into visual poetry

2003's ad for Honda, created by Wieden+Kennedy, stands as one of the most technically impressive and visually captivating car commercials ever made. Created for the launch of the seventh-generation Honda Accord, this two-minute masterpiece features a complex chain reaction of Accord parts, perfectly choreographed into a mesmerising Rube Goldberg machine.

The meticulous execution required over 600 takes to perfect, as each component had to interact precisely with the next. Most remarkably, the sequence was filmed almost entirely in-camera with minimal digital effects, making the technical achievement all the more impressive.

"A masterpiece of precision and storytelling, the execution is flawless," says Tim Hedges, creative director and partner at Art of the Possible. "Every movement feels seamless, making the engineering behind the Honda Accord truly come to life. What makes it exceptional is its ability to turn something as functional as car mechanics into pure visual poetry. It's mesmerising, smart, and a brilliant nod to Honda's commitment to innovation and quality. Even after two decades, it remains one of the most talked-about and studied car ads ever made."

11. Mercedes-Benz: Racing is a state of mind (2007)

Groundbreaking for: Capturing the psychology of competition.

Mercedes-Benz's 'Racing is a state of mind' campaign brilliantly tapped into the psychological essence of motorsport by focusing on the intense rivalry between Formula 1 teammates Lewis Hamilton (then a rookie sensation) and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The ad follows the drivers as they transform mundane activities into impromptu competitions: racing to check into a hotel first, competing on exercise bikes at the gym, and seeing who could withstand a hotter sauna. This clever approach demonstrated how true racers compete in everything they do, with a humorous twist when both are bested in the sauna by former champion Mika Häkkinen.

"Most car ads today endeavour to sell customers on features," observes Dave Gaspar, partner and head of innovation at Gather. "But the best car ads sell a feeling. That's why this is the best car ad of all time: it takes two Formula 1 stars at the pinnacle of motorsport and captures the essence of competition, even on the smallest level.

"The spot did more than introduce a new star to the legacy of motorsport," he adds. "It gave audiences the feeling of competing like the fastest drivers in the world, and put Mercedes top of mind in the process."

12. Volkswagen: The Force (2011)

YouTube Watch On

Groundbreaking for: Creating emotional connection through nostalgia.

Created by Deutsch Inc, this Volkswagen ad became an instant classic when it debuted during the Super Bowl in 2011. The 60-second spot features a young boy dressed as Darth Vader attempting to use the Force, but becoming increasingly frustrated when his powers don't work.

The ad culminates when he tries to start his father's Volkswagen Passat and is shocked when it actually works... thanks to his dad using the remote start feature from inside the house. Directed by Lance Acord, the ad connected with audiences through universal themes of childhood imagination, parental love, and the cultural touchstone of Star Wars.

"It sticks with me as one of the most iconic automotive ads," says Ben Sherwood, creative partner at Design Bridge and Partners. "Yes, I'm a Star Wars nerd, but that's only part of why it works. Beyond the geeky appeal, it's a brilliant example of how less can be more.

"What makes it especially memorable is what's not there," he explains. "No dialogue. Barely any screen time for the car itself. Just that instantly recognisable 'Imperial March' score doing all the heavy lifting, creating an emotional connection that goes beyond the product. It's proof that great ads don't have to scream specs. Sometimes, it's about selling the feeling."

13. Audi: Clown Proof (2017)

YouTube Watch On

Groundbreaking for: Transforming safety features into vibrant entertainment.

Audi's 'Clown Proof' campaign brilliantly tackled the challenge of making safety technologies engaging by identifying the true danger on roads: other drivers. Created by BBH London, the ad features a colourful assortment of clowns causing chaos on the roads, while Audi vehicles use their advanced safety features to avoid accidents. Set to a haunting rendition of Stephen Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns', it cleverly positions Audi's technology add-ons as protection against the unpredictable behaviour of other motorists.

"While most car ads show off safety features by dodging nature's fury or weaving through kids glued to their phones, this one cuts straight to the point: the real danger on the road is other drivers," explains Natasha Blevins, creative director at We Are Collider. "Enter Audi's Clowns. A brilliantly simple concept, packed with rare humour and vibrant visuals in a sea of samey, serious safety ads.

"It doesn't just entertain," she adds, "it cleverly shows off Audi's safety tech in action. All set to a hauntingly beautiful Sondheim track and directed with such flair by the late, great Ringan Ledwidge. So eight years on from the spot, it's still lodged in my brain. And every time I'm behind the wheel, Clowns still feels painfully relevant."

14. Renault: Zoe print ad (2022)

(Image credit: Renault)

Groundbreaking for: Elevating EV ads through long-form copywriting.

In an era where electric vehicle marketing often focuses heavily on technical specifications and environmental benefits, this 2022 Renault Zoe print ad took a refreshingly different approach; proving that thoughtfully written prose still has tremendous power to engage and persuade. The lengthy copy builds to a subtle revelation about the car's impressive range capabilities, presenting it as an almost casual afterthought, rather than leading with it.

"This ad takes us on a dreamy joy ride," enthuses Geoff Chang, creative lead at eight&four. "The copy leads the way. A long-form rarity of finely crafted stream of consciousness that's a pleasure to peruse. Carved, then cut down to size. Mimicking the rhythms of thought on the open road. It rewards us, at every unexpected turn.

"Everything crescendos perfectly to the humble brag reveal," he continues. "Almost apologetically appearing; a bolt from the blue. Quietly persuasive. Fitting for an EV. What makes something 'great' instead of 'good'? A singular, simple concept. Graspable at a glance, satisfying consumed whole. Sure, shortcuts have their place, but sometimes the journey is more entertaining than the destination. Especially on a single charge."

15. MSCHF: Key4All (2022)

(Image credit: MSCHF)

Groundbreaking for: Reinventing car marketing through participatory art.

Breaking every convention of traditional automotive marketing, art collective MSCHF's Key4All project took a unique approach. Rather than selling a car or highlighting its features, the Brooklyn-based provocateurs purchased a used 2004 vehicle and created 5,000 different keys for it, selling them to the public with access to a location hotline.

This radical experiment transformed a single vehicle into a shared resource and cultural happening, as key holders across America searched for, found, decorated and drove the car. The project sparked organic online communities of key owners who collaborated to track the vehicle's journey across the country.

As Jordan Dale, creative director at Amplify, puts it: "The best car ad of all time didn't look like a car ad. It wasn't shiny. It didn't sell the car. It sold the idea of taking it. MSCHF's Key4All was a one-car campaign built on chaos, not consumer benefits. One car, a thousand keys, a hotline, a country full of people trying to find it, and legally steal it.

"This wasn't about features or horsepower. But it was still about the thing that a lot of car companies push through their ads: FREEDOM. The flex and the thrill of not just owning something, but earning it, stealing it, showing the world you got it. It's the truest take on that cheesy old ad truth: 'Don't sell the car. Sell the adventure.' MSCHF didn't just sell a vehicle, they created something people wanted to be part of. A story they could tell, post, film, relive."

16. Volkswagen: An American Love Story (Super Bowl, 2024)

Volkswagen - An American Love Story (Super Bowl, 2024) - YouTube Watch On

Groundbreaking for: Crafting a heartfelt historical narrative.

Created for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, Volkswagen's An American Love Story marks the culmination of the brand's 75-year journey in America with an emotionally resonant short film. Directed by Lance Acord, who also helmed VW's 'The Force' ad, this two-minute tribute chronicles Volkswagen's transformation from a foreign import to an integral part of US culture.

The ad masterfully blends historical footage with recreated scenes, highlighting pivotal cultural moments featuring Volkswagen vehicles; from the arrival of the first Beetles in 1949 to appearances in iconic films like the Herbie series and beloved TV shows like The Simpsons. Set to Neil Diamond's passionate 1971 hit 'I Am... I Said', the commercial draws parallels between the immigrant experience and Volkswagen's journey to find its place in America.

"Through cinematic art direction, the ad traces the German brand's decades-long entanglement with America, from Woodstock to Star Wars, The Simpsons to suburbia," raves Josie LoVallo, creative director at Yonder. "The line 'We shape its metal. You shape its soul.' lands with quiet power. It's tidy. It's true. And it hits.

"Unlike so many auto ads that try to manufacture meaning, this one lets legacy do the heavy lifting," she continues. "What makes it great isn't just the nostalgia or the patriotic nods. It's the way it sidesteps cliché, tapping into American identity without pandering. It's soulful, not saccharine. It earns its emotion. In a category bloated with bravado and buzzwords, VW tells a love story rooted in humility, design, and deep cultural relevance. Proof that sometimes, the most powerful statement a brand can make is simply: thank you."