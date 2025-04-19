The best car ads of all time

Features
By published

The automotive ads that drove advertising innovation forward.

Selection of car ads
(Image credit: Ford, Cadilla, VW, BMW, Renault, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, MSCHF,)

Whether or not you're excited by automobiles themselves, the best car ads offer a fascinating glimpse into advertising history. The earliest examples, around the late 19th century, focused on the novelty of the car itself, stressing its practicality over horses. The early 20th century saw a rise in detailed illustrations and a focus on technical specifications. 

Later, as cars became more accessible, print ads began to appeal to emotions, associating them with freedom and adventure, something also reflected in the best car logos. In the mid-20th century, TV became the dominant medium, showcasing glamorous lifestyles and the car as a status symbol. The late 20th century and 21st century, meanwhile, brought more diverse approaches, highlighting aspects such as fuel efficiency and safety in response to changing social concerns.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1