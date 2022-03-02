I really hope this new Nintendo Switch Pro rumour is true

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. It's the most elusive console in the history of gaming - rumoured for years with no sign of ever actually appearing. But if new leaks are to be believed, a souped-up Switch sequel could indeed be coming.

A huge cyber attack hit NVIDIA this week, with code for various upcoming products and chips leaked into the wild. And Nintendo fans think a specific piece of code is hinting at the future of the Switch.

A fan-made render of the Switch Pro (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

Nintendo fans think a piece of code titled 'nvn2' could refer to a Nintendo Switch with ray tracing support and DLSS (basically AI-enhanced graphics). This is in keeping with previous rumours we've heard about the Switch Pro, which have suggested for a while DLSS and 4K output will be available on the upgraded console.

For Nintendo fans who thought the Switch Pro (is that Super Nintendo Switch?) was dead in the water, this can only be good news. The muted response to the Switch OLED - which offers a better screen and improved kickstand, and not much else - shows that gamers still have an appetite for a more powerful Nintendo console.

NVIDIA leaks have "nvn2", which seems to be the graphics api for the Switch Pro, based on Ampere with ray tracing support and DLSS 2.2 pic.twitter.com/k6nEr31CcYMarch 1, 2022 See more

With the company recently announcing that the five year-old Switch is currently in the middle of its lifespan, gamers have wondered whether this means any new consoles will arrive within the next half-decade. Judging by this latest leak, it seems there's scope to be cautiously hopeful that we might soon be driving a kart around Bowser's castle in glorious 4K.

The Switch OLED wasn't as pro as some gamers hoped (Image credit: Nintendo)

But while the Switch Pro rumour mill refuses to let up, there's endless fun to be had on the current versions of Nintendo's most successful console of all time.

