Is this the first great Marvel poster?

Everyone loves an anti-hero, right? From Batman to Rambo, we've seen our share of the hero with a bad streak, and now we're gearing up to see Disney's latest addition to the scoundrel team, Moon Knight. The Marvel Studios show is set to be released on 30 March, and fans have just been treated to a poster ahead of the launch.

The poster features Oscar Isaac kitted out in his full Moon Knight gear. With his stern glare and lack of facial features, there's something quite eerie about this design, but we're excited to see how Issac will portray the elusive anti-hero. If you're looking for some inspiration to help you design your own poster then check out our roundup of the best print adverts.

The Moon Knight poster is kind of, err, scary? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

We love the dark feel of this poster, and the hard stare partnered with the provocative body expression builds a lot of tension between the viewer and Moon Knight. Disney Plus and Marvel don't always produce such interesting posters though, back in September saw the release of the first Hawkeye poster, which was pretty questionable with its bizarre fonts and Christmas theme.

It looks like fans are loving this new Moon Knight poster as much as we are and many have flooded Twitter with positive comments about the design. One user said, "That's fire," and another replied, "Marvel is eating with these new posters," (yes, that's a good thing).

Bruh… one of the coolest posters ever! https://t.co/0ACFhf3MXkMarch 1, 2022 See more

Every time I see this is like the first time. So unbelievably cool https://t.co/6O5dU2ezYvMarch 1, 2022 See more

Bro this looks sick. Gonna be an awesome show! https://t.co/DYrOMvEX6NMarch 1, 2022 See more

We can't wait to curl up on the sofa and binge-watch the whole series. If you're loving the sound of the new series but haven't signed up to Disney+ yet, then don't worry, just head over to our guide on how to subscribe to Disney Plus. Once you've got your membership, make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs so you can upgrade your binge-watch set up ahead of the release.

