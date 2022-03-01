Awesome Instagram font hack is a typography nerd's dream

Instagram isn't exactly the most customisable platform out there. Aside from a few stock fonts, you don't have plenty of options when it comes to making your posts and stories stand out. But a viral TikTok video has revealed a hidden Easter egg that's bound to make typography fans smile.

It seems everyone's second least-favourite font (right behind Comic Sans) is hiding inside the Stories publisher in the app. That's right – Papyrus is available on Instagram, and all you have to do to summon it is, um, type 'Papyrus'. (Looking for more typographical inspiration? Check out the best free fonts.)

Only available on iOS, the hack lets users type a story in Papyrus. All you have to do is select the Comic Sans-esque font option, then type the word 'Papyrus'. You'll then see the proprietary font in all its glory.

A message from us to you (Image credit: Future)

Indeed, with Comic Sans enjoying its fair share of defenders in 2022 and Papyrus hiding inside Instagram, are we seeing a renewed appreciation for some of the most famously derided fonts of all time? Not so fast – one person you won't find singing Comic Sans' praises is the designer who inspired it.

So there we have it, you can now post Stories in Papyrus to your heart's content. Looking for more ways to personalise your profile? Check out our guide on how to change your Instagram bio font.

