Adobe’s drops 1,500 new fonts in game changing expansion for creatives

No more missing font pop-ups.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has announced its biggest font expansion in five years, introducing 1,500 new fonts to its Creative Cloud applications. The new drop includes some iconic favourites from the typographical legends at Monotype, alongside a diverse selection of project-ready typefaces to suit a range of creative work.

While you can scour the web for the best free fonts, the convenience of Adobe's in-application fonts makes for a seamless creative experience. By improving choice, consistency, and creative freedom, Adobe's expansion is a welcome development that puts polished and professional design at our fingertips.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

