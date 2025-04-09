Adobe’s drops 1,500 new fonts in game changing expansion for creatives
No more missing font pop-ups.
Adobe has announced its biggest font expansion in five years, introducing 1,500 new fonts to its Creative Cloud applications. The new drop includes some iconic favourites from the typographical legends at Monotype, alongside a diverse selection of project-ready typefaces to suit a range of creative work.
While you can scour the web for the best free fonts, the convenience of Adobe's in-application fonts makes for a seamless creative experience. By improving choice, consistency, and creative freedom, Adobe's expansion is a welcome development that puts polished and professional design at our fingertips.
Joining over 30,000 fonts already included in Adobe's collection, the new fonts are ready to use in Adobe Express, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, and more. Among the ranks are iconic typefaces like Helvetica, Gotham, Times New Roman and Arial, as well as unique fonts perfect for a range of projects, from business reports to editorial design.
For those who work across Adobe's applications, the expansion ensures a seamless transition, while on a practical level, it's a godsend for designers fed up with those annoying missing font pop-ups. You now can browse the collection on Adobe Fonts and if you're looking for more typographical inspiration take a look at our ultimate guide to font pairing.
