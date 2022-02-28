Is this our most accurate look at the iPhone 14 yet?

Of all the rumours we've heard about the upcoming iPhone 14, the most persistent involves the notch – or lack thereof. Various sources have claimed that the infamous design touch is on the way out, and we might have just been given our best glimpse at what the alternative might look like.

We've heard tell for a while that the new notch could adopt a 'pill + hole' design, somewhat like a sideways exclamation mark (or 'i' for iPhone!), and now, leaked schematics many have revealed the exact dimensions of both cutouts. Don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.

The leaked schematics (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

As spotted by Apple leaker Jon Prosser, a Chinese social media post purports to show the CAD files for the iPhone 14 Pro. Here, we can see that the pill design isn't exactly tiny – rather, it's close to the size of the original notch, but with the empty black space taken away leaving just the cameras and FaceID tech. For anyone hoping for a truly all-screen design, this might be a little disappointing – but hey, more pixels is better than fewer pixels.

Prosser claims in his latest video to have "independently been able to verify" the authenticity of the images, so it's possible that this is the real thing. Let's not forget, though, this is the same leaker who claimed the Apple Watch 7 would feature flat edges (spoiler alert: it doesn't).

A fan-made render of what the design could look like (Image credit: Angelo Libero)

And if you're hoping the new design will hit the entire iPhone 14 line up, prepare for bad news – rumour has it only the 'Pro' models will adopt the 'pill' notch replacement. And with the standard iPhone 14 set to miss out on the 120hz ProMotion display once again, it seems the gulf between the 'normal' iPhone and the Pro could be bigger than ever in 2022.

Still, we've heard plenty of awesome iPhone 14 rumours, covering everything from an awesome new camera to an iPhone 4-inspired design. Not that the iPhone 13 isn't incredibly future-proof – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to visit our roundup of the best Apple deals.

Read more: