Sonic 2 movie poster changed after fierce backlash

We're big fans of the new Sonic 2 poster, which brought several of the original games' iconic elements back to the fore – from chaos emeralds to everyone's favourite echidna, Knuckles. But one thing was notably missing when the design emerged earlier this month, and fans made their displeasure known.

Absent from the top billing of cast names on the poster was Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who voices Tails (you know, Sonic's right-hand fox). And now, Paramount seems to have righted the wrong with a subtle tweak to the design. (Looking for more great posters? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

(Image credit: Paramount)

Social media users have spotted that a revised version of the poster not only features O’Shaughnessey's name up top, but also that of Tika Sumpter (who plays Sonic's human chum Maddie). In other words, the poster no longer features the names of none of its female leads.

They actually edited the 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' main movie poster adding Tika Sumpter and Colleen Shaughnessey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sDE9ZuSykeFebruary 25, 2022 See more

"This confirms that yes, they are in fact listening to the fans, and it's lovely to see it. Voice Actors deserve their credit!" One Twitter user comments on the change, while another adds, "One thing I will always praise the Sonic movie team for is listening to constructive criticism... adding Colleen’s name to the main poster, they definitely know the importance of respecting the fans’ wishes."

Indeed, this isn't the first time Sonic movies have bowed to fan pressure in recent years. Who can forget when the team literally redesigned Sonic from scratch after a scathing response to his appearance in early trailers (seriously, we'll never forget those teeth). Indeed, as well as guessing who the new logo is hinting at, we're wondering what fan service we'll be seeing in the now-confirmed third Sonic film.

From this stunning Dune poster to that viral Black Mirror billboard, we've seen no shortage of impressive posters over the last few months – and now we can add another to the list. If you're inspired to create a poster of your own, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

