I've been staring at this trippy optical illusion for hours

If you've been following Creative Bloq for a while now, you've probably gathered that we love a good optical illusion. From floating crosswalks to oversized pets, we've seen it all. But today's mind-boggler is a little bit different to those we've seen before – it's two illusions in one.

Contact lens supplier Lenstore has shared a bizarre gif of the double illusion (see below), and it's frazzling our minds. Depending on which part of the illusion you look at, the dots around the outside will either change colour or completely vanish. If you love this design and would like to sink your teeth into some brain-benders, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions of all time.

This optical illusion is a double-whammy (Image credit: Lenstore)

To make the dots change colour, simply follow the light grey spot around for 30 seconds. Eventually, you should be able to see the rest of the dots turn a teal/green shade. And to make them all completely disappear, stare at the cross in the centre of the circle for 30 seconds.

We know what you're thinking, 'how?' Well, according to Lenstore, the illusion is using something called the Troxler phenomenon. Lenstore has explained, "The Swiss physician and philosopher Paul Troxler found that the brain ignores visual scenes that don’t change and essentially remain static".

With the shades of red and teal we can see in the illusion, it reminds us of the TikTok that used a red/blue optical illusion to reveal the colour True Cyan. If you're a fan of these illusions and would like to make your own, then why not sign up to Adobe using one of the best Adobe Creative cloud discounts available and get creating?

Read More: