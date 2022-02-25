Why we can't wait for the rumoured Apple VR headset

We've been hearing rumours about Apple's upcoming VR headset for what feels like forever now, but the elusive product is yet to make a formal appearance. If new reports are to be believed, though, that could all change as soon as this year.

New rumours suggest that the headset is set to enter mass production in the second half of 2022, with a launch before the end of the year. If that's the case, the PS VR2 and Oculus Quest's newest rival could be with us in mere months. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Oculus Quest 2 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of Apple's rumoured VR headset (Image credit: Ian Zelbo/Future owns)

We've been predicting for years that VR is "just about" to hit the mainstream, but 2022 might just be the year that it happens. Not only was the PS VR2 finally revealed this week, but the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest 2 had its most successful Christmas ever in 2021. And one thing's for sure – if Apple gets involved, VR is only going to get bigger. Seeing as the Apple Watch is now the biggest selling watch in the world, we know that Apple has form when it comes to dominating a new area.

The PS VR2 was announced this week (Image credit: Sony)

But perhaps the most exciting thing about the rumoured headset is that it represents Apple's first actually new product in years. Sure, we get updated iPhones, Macs, iPads and more like clockwork every year, but these have become decidedly iterative – even Tesla says Apple launches are hard to get excited about these days. It's about time Apple gave us a 'one more thing' – a product that could shake up the industry as much as the Apple Watch or, dare we say it, the original iPhone.

Is 2022 set to be the year of VR? (Image credit: Meta)

So what do we know about the headset? Bloomberg says the device will be similar in size to the Quest 2, and will be able to track hand movements for features such as a virtual keyboard. The headset is reported to feature a fabric exterior (perhaps similar to the AirPods Max?), and, rather unusually for Apple, a built-in fan.

But perhaps the most impressive details are regarding the internals. Apple is allegedly testing “some of its most advanced and powerful chips," including some that eclipse even the incredible M1 chip. While we're unsure exactly how Apple intends the device to be used, if it packs an even better chip than its high-end laptops, could the company be intending this new creation to become our primary device?

Time will tell whether the Apple VR headset will finally become a reality in 2022. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Apple deals, and take a look at today's best Oculus Quest deals below.

