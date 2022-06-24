We just got the biggest hint yet that Apple Glass is coming

We've been waiting for confirmation of Apple's rumoured VR headset for so long now we'd almost decided to give up (okay, not really). While rumours surface every now and then, nothing concrete has ever been released by Apple. But it seems that's finally changing, as CEO Tim Cook has weighed in with a comment that's very encouraging indeed.

Add to that a new report, which alludes to the so-called Apple Glass being at the design development stage and it could (at last) be safe to say that the elusive product is, maybe, on the way. Possibly. With a prototype supposedly being released at the end of this year, is our best VR headsets list about to get a new contender?

In this interview, Tim Cook was asked about AR and VR headsets...watch his response... Reality is coming

So what did Cook say, exactly? Well, the CEO teased AR fans with the news in an interview with China Daily (opens in new tab) (see it above), stating: "stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer". It may not sound like much, but it is the first direct hint to what's going on inside the super-secret Apple lab, and we're clinging onto it for all its worth.

That alone may not be enough to set our hearts beating (perhaps just fluttering), but the addition of the report (seen by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)) from tech analyst Jeff Pu adds some gravitas to the claim. Pu claims that Apple's AR Glass will be in prototype at the end of this year, but we'll have to wait until the second half of 2024 to see it.

Apparently, Apple's AR headset will feature waveguide technology and will be 100 per cent AR. For everything else we know, check out our Apple VR headset post, which is full of spec(s)ulation.

