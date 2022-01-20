The best Oculus Quest 2 deals in 2022

The best Oculus Quest 2 deals are pretty hard to find, and when the Meta-owned VR headset does enjoy a discount, stock gets snapped up quickly. That's why we've put together this page that pulls in all the Oculus Quest 2 deals as they go live. It's probably a good idea to bookmark this page so you don't miss any of them.

The second thing you should know is that the main price discounts that we've seen recently have been bundle Oculus Quest 2 deals - so getting either the 128GB or the 256GB headset plus a strap and case for a reduced amount. That basically translates into you getting a discounted strap and case, but right now, with the immense demand in Oculus Quest 2, that's as strong an Oculus Quest 2 deal as you're going to see (again, if that changes, this page is where you'll hear about it first).

The best cheap Oculus Quest 2 deals

What PC do you need to play with the Oculus Quest 2? Short answer: you don't. That's actually one of the biggest appeals of Meta's VR headset - it's all you need to start exploring new worlds. That's not to say that you can't link up to a PC to play games - you absolutely can. But it's not essential.



Oculus Quest 3 rumours Meta (used to be Facebook) has announced that it is still developing Oculus Quest 3. This was a relief to many Oculus Questfans who thought that Meta's much talked about Project Cambria (another VR headset project) spelled delays - or even cancellation - of the Oculus Quest 3 headset. As far as the release date of the Oculus Quest 3, there is no definite date announced. However, with project Cambria set to release in 2022, it is thought that Oculus Quest 3 will be released in 2023 at the earliest. Considering that the Oculus Quest 2 had an update in mid-2022 (the base model storage went up to 128GB), 2023 sounds right to us.

