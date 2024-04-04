Apple’s creepy Vision Pro personas can now haunt your home

Most of us would agree that the Apple Vision Pro is a pretty revolutionary piece of tech, but one element is still a little questionable – I'm talking about those creepy virtual personas, of course. Things are about to get much scarier, as Apple has announced that your peers' personas can now infiltrate your session space.

While there are plenty of VR headsets on the market, Vision Pro is revolutionising the spatial computing sphere with its impressive blend of VR and AR technology. But while the Vision Pro is undoubtedly impressive, there's no avoiding the palpable terror of your friend's disembodied torso haunting your living room. Thanks Apple, I hate it.

Apple's Spatial Personas are designed to recreate a person's likeness (with varying degrees of success thus far). While previously these visual terrors were encased in a neat FaceTime window, they now possess the ability to roam in your personal space at the click of a button.

It's all part of Apple's plan to make spatial computing feel all the more real, opening up the social interactivity of the Vision Pro. At least the sentiment is somewhat wholesome. Apple wants us to be able to hang out with our friends and family from the comfort of our own homes (because we couldn't possibly do that already).

(Image credit: Devindra Hardawar via YouTube)

While I truly believe the Vision Pro could be the dawn of something revolutionary, the launch of Spatial Personas feels like a 'walk before you can run' situation. I'm yet to see a persona that doesn't fill me with primal fear, and until we can give them a well-needed dose of life behind the eyes, maybe we shouldn't let them haunt people's homes just yet.

