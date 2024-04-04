Apple’s creepy Vision Pro personas can now haunt your home

By Natalie Fear
published

Did someone say uncanny valley?

Apple Vision Pro Spatial Personas
(Image credit: Devindra Hardawar via YouTube)

Most of us would agree that the Apple Vision Pro is a pretty revolutionary piece of tech, but one element is still a little questionable – I'm talking about those creepy virtual personas, of course. Things are about to get much scarier, as Apple has announced that your peers' personas can now infiltrate your session space.

While there are plenty of VR headsets on the market, Vision Pro is revolutionising the spatial computing sphere with its impressive blend of VR and AR technology. But while the Vision Pro is undoubtedly impressive, there's no avoiding the palpable terror of your friend's disembodied torso haunting your living room. Thanks Apple, I hate it. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles