Why I won't be using Google's AI to help me find my spectacles

By
published

Project Astra's neatest tricks may not be something we want.

Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developer conference, took place this past week, and unsurprisingly it was another year in which AI figured highly on the agenda. The company demoed some neat AI-powered tricks, and one in particular got a lot of attention: Project Astra.

Project Astra is Google's vision for a universal AI assistant that will accompany our every moment. You can have conversations with it as you go about your life, asking it everything you want to know like an inquisitive kid pestering a parent. "What's this called?" "What does this do?" And it can help you find your lost spectacles. At least that's the headline. It sounds like a dream come true for anyone who's constantly misplacing their glasses. But as Google's demo shows, the reality is a little underwhelming (see our pick of AI art generators for more on AI tools).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

