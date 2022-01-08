Why the Oculus Quest Pro could be a game-changer for VR headsets

The Oculus Quest seems to be having a bit of a moment. Meta's VR headset proved unexpectedly popular over Christmas, with around 2M units sold. Could it mean that after years of on-again/off-again success, VR is finally ready to hit the mainstream? If these new Oculus Quest 3 leaks are anything to go by, we'd say things are only going to get better.

A VR analyst has shared various tidbits about the successor to 2020's Quest 2, and it's already sounding like an awesome piece of kit. And what's more, there could be not one but two new Quests on the way, with a Pro model rumoured to be in development too. (Wondering what the fuss is about? Check out our roundup of the best VR headsets).

Meta Cambria (Q2 2022) will include MiniLED screens. Targeting to sell 3 million HMD units in its first year.Quest 3 is planned to include uOLED. Meta signed deal to build production lines for these displays with Changxin TechnologyConnect 2023 announce/release soon afterJanuary 4, 2022 See more

Extended reality (XR) analyst and YouTuber Brad Lynch claims (below) that the Oculus Quest 3 – or as it'll probably be known, the Meta Quest 3 – will feature a uOLED display, to be produced by Changxin Technology. This should offer a significant upgrade over the Quest 2's current LCD screen.

But it's 'Meta Cambria', which Android Central claims to be code for the Quest Pro, that could pack the most exciting tech. Lynch claims this will feature MiniLED screens, an even more advanced display tech currently found in the likes of the 2021 iPad Pro. With super high contrast and brightness, this could be a game-changer for VR, making it sharper and more immersive than ever before.

Is gaming on the Oculus series about to get even more immersive? (Image credit: Facebook)

Lynch says the Quest Pro could drop as soon as this year, with a launch date of Q2 2022. The Quest 3, meanwhile, is slated for release in 2023. Indeed, while the likes of the PS5 and Nintendo Switch still dominate the gaming world, it sounds like the Quest Pro and Quest 3 could give Meta a solid shot at joining the top dogs.

Don't want to wait to find out what's around the corner? Check out the best Quest 2 deals below – you've got much more chance of getting hold of it than a PS5.

