Something could be missing at the iPhone 14 launch

It seems like forever that we've been hearing rumours about what to expect from the iPhone 14. If Apple sticks to its usual timetable should soon be over since we'd typically expect the big reveal in September. However, new reports suggest that one model in the iPhone 14 range could be missing on launch: the newest member of the family.

The iPhone 14 Max, a rumoured new larger version of the standard iPhone (following the naming pattern of the iPhone Pro Max line), is expected to replace the iPhone mini. As a brand new device, it's been one of the most talked about members of the upcoming iPhone 14 range, but it seems there's a chance that we may have to wait a little longer than for the other models as production is reported to be behind schedule. Can't wait? See our guide to the best iPhone 13 mini prices if you want a superb new phone now.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini (Image credit: Apple/Future)

The rumour was shared by Ross Young (opens in new tab), who's proved to be quite reliable as an Apple analyst and leaker in the past. He wrote in a tweet that shipments of panels for the iPhone 14 Max are "way behind" schedule. His original tweet on the matter can only be seen by Super Followers, but it was shared by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab).

The launch of the iPhone 14 Max (or is it the iPhone 14 Plus?) is one of the most intriguing but possibly disappointing rumours about the iPhone 14 lineup. Believed to be a 6.7in replacement for the 5.4in iPad mini, it would be a completely new device rather than an upgraded version of one of last year’s iPhones. But we're not entirely convinced that there's any point in it – and we'll certainly miss the convenient size of the iPhone mini.

If the rumours are true, the iPhone 14 looks set to come in four versions: the standard iPhone 14 with a 6.1in display, a larger 6.7in iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1in iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7in iPhone 14 Pro Max. This suggests that the iPhone Max would simply be a larger version of the iPhone, the way that the iPhone Pro Max is a larger version of the iPhone Pro, but we'll have to wait to see what actually emerges (see our full round-up of all the iPhone 14 rumours for more on what we expect to see in the new iPhone).

The iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image credit: Apple)

Young doesn’t say whether the iPhone 14 Max could be held up due to the production delay, but time is ticking if Apple plans to launch the iPhone 14 in its usual September announcement. And this isn't the first rumour of delays with the iPhone 14 Max. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said back in May that one model in the iPhone 14 range was behind schedule but that the situation was "under control."

We wonder what consequences a possible delay could have. It seems unlikely that Apple would hold back the launch of the entire iPhone 14 range if the delay only affects the iPhone 14 Max. But if the rest of the iPhone 14 launches without the newest member of the family, that could impact on sales of the new model since potential buyers may choose to buy the standard iPhone rather than wait for a new model that's still an unknown quantity.

What might be a more likely scenario is that Apple launches the entire iPhone 14 range on time but with initially low stock on the iPhone 14 Max until production catches up. Despite the fact that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to have the same size screen, that's not expected to be affected by the delay because the screens are different.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate compared to a 60Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also rumoured to have camera cut-outs instead of a notch. Young says panel supply for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are 3 times higher than that of the iPhone 14 Max. See our guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro Max prices and our comparison of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max if you're interested in the current version of the phone.

