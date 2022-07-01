That rumoured iPhone 14 rebrand makes zero sense

Logical naming conventions aren't exactly Apple's strong suit. The keyboards for iPad and Mac are both called the Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air is thicker than the iPad Pro. Sometimes we get an 'S' model iPhone, sometimes we don't. We have an iPhone XR and iPhone SE, with no idea what either stands for. And new reports suggest things are only going to get more confusing.

Rumour has it Apple is planning to do away with the 'Max' title for the largest of the new models. Apparently, the 6.7-inch version of the non-Pro iPhone 14 will instead be called the iPhone 14 Plus. Because why not complicate things even further? (Check out the best iPhone 13 deals if you're in the market for new gear.)

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: PhoneArena)

We've heard tell for a while that Apple is ditching the iPhone mini in favour of a giant version of the entry-level model. But according to one Apple leaker 'Lanzuk' (as spotted by PhoneArena (opens in new tab)), instead of the iPhone 14 Max (as in, 'Pro Max' minus the 'Pro'), this new phone will be called the iPhone 14 Plus.

Which makes no sense. The 'Max' part of the title arguably refers exclusively to the size of the thing, with the 'Pro' denoting that those fancy, shiny models pack extra features (which apparently include a lack of notch this year). Why complicate things by throwing new words into the mix when both 'big' iPhone 14 models will supposedly be the same size?

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: @WaqarKahnHD on Twitter)

That said, 'Plus' isn't a new name for Apple. The larger versions of the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 were given the appendix. And perhaps the name change would help Apple further differentiate the standard and Pro models this time around. But we have a feeling adding a fourth iPhone name into the mix will only confuse most users.

The 13 Pro Max is currently the largest iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

Of course, this being a rumour, there's a decent chance it'll turn out to be a load of piffle. But with Apple's track record for confusing naming conventions, we also wouldn't be entirely surprised to see it come true. Hey, perhaps Apple will decide to skip a number and call the next model the iPhone 15, just for a laugh? Oh, wait, it's already pulled that trick. Remember the iPhone 9? Us neither. So, if you want to stick to the safety and warmth of some familiar names and numbers, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: