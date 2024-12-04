Emmy-winning design studio goes big with immersive Las Vegas space experience Interstellar Arc

Love it or hate it (I mainly hate it), the Las Vegas Sphere has been one of the most talked-about entertainment venues this past year. But we know Las Vegas will never stop striving for bigger and more epic attractions. Cue the beginning of construction work on the 20,000-Square-Foot Interstellar Arc.
We're told that the upcoming 'spaceport' "will transport visitors on an "epic deep space adventure" (not literally I presume). But all we really know is that it's a project from Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, creators of Space Explorers, the largest immersive production filmed in space.
Felix & Paul Studios says it has broken ground on Interstellar Arc at AREA15, an arts and entertainment district in Las Vegas. It describes the project as a "futuristic space fiction experience" set to open in fall 2025. We're told that it "take guests on an epic 26th-century deep space mission across the far reaches of the cosmos."
Winston Fisher, CEO of AREA15 said the "cutting-edge attraction is a perfect fit for our ever-expanding portfolio of immersive, world-class entertainment. It embodies the innovation and creativity that defines AREA15, further solidifying our position as the premier destination for first-to-market experiences from the most visionary entertainment brands.” What is it exactly? I have no idea. We'll have to wait and see.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
