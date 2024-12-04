Emmy-winning design studio goes big with immersive Las Vegas space experience Interstellar Arc

News
By
published

Could this be as epic as the Sphere?

Love it or hate it (I mainly hate it), the Las Vegas Sphere has been one of the most talked-about entertainment venues this past year. But we know Las Vegas will never stop striving for bigger and more epic attractions. Cue the beginning of construction work on the 20,000-Square-Foot Interstellar Arc.

We're told that the upcoming 'spaceport' "will transport visitors on an "epic deep space adventure" (not literally I presume). But all we really know is that it's a project from Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, creators of Space Explorers, the largest immersive production filmed in space.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles