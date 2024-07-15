You might be surprised by how many Nvidia GPUs it takes to power the Las Vegas Sphere

News
By
published

That's a lot of graphics cards.

When it was unveiled a year ago, we described the Sphere in Las Vegas perhaps a little harshly as the world's most mesmerising eyesore. The immersive venue with its nearly 750,000 square feet of LED displays, has since been the stage for U2 concerts, Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard From Earth and, er, 'mega minion' Jerry.

Graphics card producer Nvidia reckons the venue is up there with legendary circular performance spaces such as the Roman Colosseum and Shakespeare’s Globe Theater. And it's revealed more about how all of those displays are powered (see our pick of the best graphics cards for deals on consumer GPUs from Nvidia).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.