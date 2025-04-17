When it comes to the future of graphics, Nvidia continues to run one step ahead of what's being used in the industry. The updated Zorah tech demo made on the RTX Unreal Engine 5 branch showcases the power of Nvidia's neural rendering – the latest cutting-edge RTX feature – and now you can download it to try the tech for yourself.
The tech is still in research phase and will surely need years of refining before we see an entire game made with it, but if you have a reasonably powerful Nvidia GPU and want an early glimpse of how next-gen graphics could push the boundaries of real-time path tracing, the demo provides a tantalising taste (also see our pick of the best game development software).
Just be aware that performance may be unstable on many system configurations – and that the download weighs 108GB!
Described as a new era for computer graphics, neural rendering aims to provide a leap in performance, image quality and interactivity, using AI to enhance graphics by compressing complex shader code and textures and enable cinema-quality visuals at game-ready frame rates.
Nvidia RTX neural rendering support in DirectX was announced at GDC 2025. The graphics giant also showed how neural rendering can be used, including in RTX Neural Texture Compression to efficiently represent thousands of textures while saving up to seven times the VRAM and RAM, and RTX Neural Radiance Cache, which can infer infinite multi-bounce indirect lighting from one or two bounces.
This is a sample someone recorded running on a Nvidia RTX 4070.
The demo can be downloaded from the Nvidia website. There's more information on the Nvidia blog.
Need a GPU that can handle it? See our guide to the best graphics cards for video editing and the best laptop for game development.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
