When it comes to the future of graphics, Nvidia continues to run one step ahead of what's being used in the industry. The updated Zorah tech demo made on the RTX Unreal Engine 5 branch showcases the power of Nvidia's neural rendering – the latest cutting-edge RTX feature – and now you can download it to try the tech for yourself.

The tech is still in research phase and will surely need years of refining before we see an entire game made with it, but if you have a reasonably powerful Nvidia GPU and want an early glimpse of how next-gen graphics could push the boundaries of real-time path tracing, the demo provides a tantalising taste (also see our pick of the best game development software).

Just be aware that performance may be unstable on many system configurations – and that the download weighs 108GB!

Zorah | Neural Rendering, Powered by GeForce RTX 50 Series and AI - YouTube

Described as a new era for computer graphics, neural rendering aims to provide a leap in performance, image quality and interactivity, using AI to enhance graphics by compressing complex shader code and textures and enable cinema-quality visuals at game-ready frame rates.

Nvidia RTX neural rendering support in DirectX was announced at GDC 2025. The graphics giant also showed how neural rendering can be used, including in RTX Neural Texture Compression to efficiently represent thousands of textures while saving up to seven times the VRAM and RAM, and RTX Neural Radiance Cache, which can infer infinite multi-bounce indirect lighting from one or two bounces.

This is a sample someone recorded running on a Nvidia RTX 4070.

Nvidia Zorah Sample - Mega Geometry ReSTIR GI in UE5 (RTX 4070) - YouTube

The demo can be downloaded from the Nvidia website. There's more information on the Nvidia blog.

Need a GPU that can handle it? See our guide to the best graphics cards for video editing and the best laptop for game development.