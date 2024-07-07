This Minions MSG Sphere ad is an Orwellian nightmare

Mega Jerry is watching you.

Minions ad on the MSG Sphere
(Image credit: MSG Sphere)

The days of simple film promos are dead – it seems now more than ever that movie marketing teams are scrambling for the next big viral sensation that gets their movie hitting headlines. The latest case surrounds the promotion of Despicable Me 4 (yes, there are that many films in the franchise), which saw 'Mega Jerry' the minion take over Las Vegas' MSG Sphere.

From desperate TikTok trends to salacious popcorn buckets, the world of movie marketing has been undoubtedly creative (albeit a little unhinged) in recent months. It's not the first time that the Las Vegas sphere has been used for film promotion (nor will it be the last), but to me, there's something deeply Orwellian about a larger-than-life minion watching over Sin City – welcome to the future, I guess.

@_dudeitude

♬ ariana grande - aria

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

