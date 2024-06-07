At first I wasn't a fan, but now I'm Happy with Pharrell's Lego biopic

I need a Snoop Dogg minifigure ASAP.

Pharrell's Lego biopic Piece by Piece
The official trailer for Pharrell Williams' hotly anticipated Lego biopic is finally here – and I'm already obsessed. When the news first broke about the singer-songwriter's plans to immortalise his career in bricks, I was sceptical at first, but with a star-studded cast and a fresh (albeit bizarre) take on the biopic genre the excitement around the film is already building. 

