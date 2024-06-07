At first I wasn't a fan, but now I'm Happy with Pharrell's Lego biopic

The official trailer for Pharrell Williams' hotly anticipated Lego biopic is finally here – and I'm already obsessed. When the news first broke about the singer-songwriter's plans to immortalise his career in bricks, I was sceptical at first, but with a star-studded cast and a fresh (albeit bizarre) take on the biopic genre the excitement around the film is already building.

I'll admit that I had mixed feelings when the original film poster dropped – Pharrell x Lego didn't necessarily feel like an obvious fit – but the lighthearted and joyful trailer secured my faith in the film. And even if you're not a huge Pharrell fan, surely Legofied Snoop Dogg is enough to sway your opinion? Get me a Snoop minifigure ASAP.

With a delightful blend of Pharrell's inspiring narration and Lego's unbridled creative spirit, the tale of the artist's life is vividly brought to life. Featuring a mix of imaginative surrealism and Lego recreations of pivotal real-life milestones, the trailer gives us a sneak peek into some of Pharrell's most iconic moments, from conceiving the iconic beat to 'Drop It Like It's Hot' to more intimate moments of family life.

There are countless cameos from a host of familiar faces including Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, Jay Z and of course, Lego Snoop. Fans showed an outpouring of praise for the trailer with one YouTube commenter writing "This is something fresh and creative… a Lego Biopic? I'm sold" while another added, "I'm glad that animation is becoming more than a 'movie genre only for kids'."

A look at Lego Jay Z and Lego Snoop Dogg in Pharrell's biopic Piece by Piece. (Image credit: Focus Features)

Love it or hate it, Pharrell's Lego movie is a refreshing take on the overdone biopic genre. It's exciting to see artists getting more playful with their work, and I'm excited to see how the upcoming release might shift the Lego film genre into a new era of possibilities.

If you missed it, check out my initial thoughts on the Piece by Piece biopic film poster. For more movie news, take a look at the suffocatingly brilliant Alien Romulus poster that got fans excited for the franchise's latest instalment.