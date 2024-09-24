Godot engine Meta Quest port means we can now make games without a computer

Developers can make native 2D, 3D and XR games without leaving their headset.

A screenshot showing the game engine Godot on Meta Quest
(Image credit: Godot Foundation)

The Godot game engine is a powerful free open-source tool for developing 2D and 3D games. It's gained widespread popularity in the ten years since it's public release, and has been used to create games such as 'Until Then', 'Of Life and Land', and 'Backpack Battle'. 

And now you no longer need use a traditional computer to run it. Godot is now available as a mobile XR port for Meta Quest (see our pick of the best VR headsets), allowing the development of immersive XR apps and games directly on the headset with no need for an external device.

