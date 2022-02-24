Outlandish ‘90s web design: love it or hate it?

Warning: nostalgia incoming.

A 90s computer
Ah, the '90s. The decade saw the rise of Friends, MTV and of course, the internet. It was early days for the world wide web, so it's safe to say that some of the websites were a little, err, amateur. And while the sites may not have been an aesthetic dream, they're nostalgic to look back on today. 

One user on Twitter has asked his followers to share all their favourite memories of the internet from the '90s – and they've delivered. Thousands have responded to the tweet with screenshots and links to some 'gnarly' sites. If you're hoping to design your own website, then why not sign up for one of the best web design courses out there. 

A screenshot of the Geocities website

Sonic kind of suits this retro look (Image credit: via @SamAburime on Twitter)

From garishly busy chat rooms to cat videos, users have responded to the tweet with some of the most bizarre corners of the '90s internet. Looking back on all these gaudy sites reminds us of the websites from hell page, which is jam-packed with more questionable designs. I'd personally call these retro designs pretty ugly, but the other Creative Bloq members love them and have described them as "outrageous (in a good way)" and "very cool" – maybe I'm just too young to appreciate them. 

A screenshot of the Neopets website

Neopets was a children's virtual pet website (Image credit: via @SamAburime on Twitter)

We probably wouldn't design any websites as outlandish as these nowadays, but we are feeling pretty nostalgic scrolling through the tweets. One user said replied, "all I've got to say is… bring MSN back," and another said, "The annoying AOL loading sound is permanently burnt into my brain". 

A screenshot of the Hampster Dance website

The Hampster Dance also appeared on the Geocities site (Image credit: via @SamAburime on Twitter)

This collection of nostalgic tweets has brightened our morning. If you're designing your own website and are hoping to avoid it looking like one of the '90s sites, then we recommend checking out the web design trends of 2022. Once you've gathered some inspiration, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best web design software

