The internet is going wild for yet another Batman movie poster

We've been pretty blown away by the poster campaign for next month's brand new Batman film, and it seems we're not alone. With its dazzling array of Easter eggs and hidden messages, the campaign has sent the internet wild over the last few months. And here's yet another poster that's hitting the spot.

The minimal yet striking poster sees the titular character's head form part of a dramatic question mark, with the rest of it daubed in what looks like bright red paint. And fans think they know who said punctuation represents. Looking for more great posters? Check out the best print ads of all time.

The new poster in all its glory (Image credit: Warner Bros)

In fact an animated version of the poster was first shared (below) by 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves in December. If anything, this is even more visually stunning, allowing the viewer to appreciate how light and shadow create that question mark as it fades slowly into view.

But it's the recently released static version of the poster that's currently going wild on Reddit, with users loving the noirish look. "The whole campaign of The Batman is tooo good," one user comments, while another adds, "Man, I'd love to have this on my wall." Indeed, it's the latest in a long line of impressive designs for the upcoming film. As one user puts it, "I appreciate the work the director, art department, and various other crew have put into the design of this production. The visuals in the trailers, posters, and I’m assuming movie as well, have been beautiful."

Question everything.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/OUOkscOdK0December 20, 2021 See more

As for who the question mark represents, fans are pretty sure it's Riddler, the film's main antagonist. The symbol is known to represent the villain and is the same symbol that appeared as a hidden message in another recent poster for the film.

With just a few days to go until the release of The Batman on 4 March, we wouldn't be surprised if that's it on the poster front for now. Indeed, we hope it is – we wouldn't want the design team to break its winning streak at the last minute.

From this stunning Dune poster to that viral Black Mirror billboard, we've seen no shortage of impressive posters over the last few months – and now we can add another to the list. If you're inspired to create a poster of your own, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

