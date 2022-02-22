Apparently Apple is working on a wacky new MacBook-monitor hybrid

Apple's folding (or is that flipping?) iPhone has been rumoured for what feels like forever, with no sign of the actual product emerging. And now, it sounds like a surprising new product could enter the fold first (sorry).

According to new reports, the folding iPhone is unlikely to emerge until 2025 – much later than the originally rumoured 2023 launch. But in the meantime, Apple could be planning a folding MacBook – and it could be a huge deal for creatives. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best MacBook Pro deals available now.

Is this what a foldable all-screen MacBook could look like? (Image credit: MacRumors)

But a MacBook already folds, we hear you cry. According to DSCC, Apple is working on an all-screen folding MacBook – which means it could work either as a traditional laptop (with on-screen keyboard), or, when unfolded, a full-size 20-inch monitor.

We're in two minds about this one. On one hand, it sounds like an awesome device for creatives. A portable laptop-style device that could unfold to offer a much larger display sounds brilliant for digital artists who like to use their device both on the go, or connected to a monitor at a desk. (Check out the best 4k monitors if that's you.)

The device could also double as a 20-inch monitor (Image credit: Apple)

But then again, foldables haven't exactly taken off yet – who can forget the disastrous launch of Samsung's Galaxy Fold? The tech had hardly made it to the mainstream, thanks to issues with both quality and cost. And then there's the concept of an on-screen keyboard, which doesn't sound all that great for writing anything longer than a few hundred words.

From the iPhone 14 to the 2022 MacBook Air, if various rumours and leaks are to be believed, Apple has some pretty exciting releases up its sleeve this year. But while we'd love to see a genuinely new product hit the market (even Tesla says Apple is running out of ideas), we have a feeling a foldable of any description is a few years away. In the meantime, for the best MacBook experience available right now, check out today's best 2021 M1 MacBook Pro deals below.

