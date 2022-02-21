New Macs with M2 chips may be coming this year

With Apple’s Mac business flourishing in the wake of its introduction of the M1 silicon chip, the rumour mill is working overtime trying to figure out what we might see in 2022.

While everything is unconfirmed at this stage, the current rumours are that we can expect to see a clutch of new Mac computers in 2022. Some are expected to bear the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, some may carry upgraded M1 Max chips, and some are rumoured to be sporting a brand new M2 processing chip.

These rumours come from Bloomberg reporter Max Gurman’s technology newsletter. Gurman expects that this year, Apple will unveil a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a Mac Mini, a 24-inch iMac, and a new MacBook Air, all of which will come sporting the newer M2 chip.

The M1 chip, unveiled in 2020, was Apple’s first in-house processing chip. It was the first part of a long-term strategy to bring its silicon in-house and break with Intel, who had up to that point been producing the processors that powered Apple products. The resulting products have been some of the most powerful laptops and best drawing tablets you can buy right now. So we're not surprised to hear rumours that these new chips may soon become even better.

The architecture of the original M1 chip, which the M2 chip is rumoured to follow fairly closely (Image credit: Apple)

The rumoured M2 chip is expected to be the next generation of Apple’s silicon, but not necessarily the fastest. It’s being talked of as the replacement for the original M1, rather than the M1 Pro or M1 Max that arrived in late 2021. Like the M1, it’s expected to have eight CPU cores, but may have as many as ten graphics cores for improved graphical performance.

What about those rumours of more Mac products with the M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon? Gurman expects a new Mac Mini to be on its way with an M1 Pro chip, and we’ve been hoping that this also means it’ll get a long-overdue redesign. A larger iMac Pro with the option of an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip might also be on the cards, and it’s also possible that Apple will revive the Mac Pro line with its own chips.

Between all these possible Macs and everything we’re hearing about iPhone 14 rumours, Apple is certainly set to have a busy 2022. We can expect to start seeing new Mac products at Apple's next event, which is rumoured to be on 8 March, but whether the M2 chips will make an appearance that soon remains to be seen.

In the meantime, you can check out the current state of play in Apple computing by admiring how many of its products are included in our round-ups of the best computers for graphic design and the best laptops for drawing, or see today's best MacBook Pro deals for the best prices available now.

Read more: