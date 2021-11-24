Apple's new MacBook Air design might not be so controversial after all

Ever since the new MacBook Pro emerged last month, Apple fans have been wondering which device is next in line for the notch treatment. The controversial design touch made the leap from smartphone to laptop with the new MacBook Pro, and rumours have suggested the Air could be next. But new renders are now suggesting the opposite.

Supposedly based on leaked CAD files, the new MacBook Air renders reveal a thinner and lighter design, available in multiple colours, matching up with previous rumours. But here, there isn't a notch in sight. (In the market for new kit? Check out the best Apple Black Friday deals).

🔴EXCLUSIVE:Sorry for the delay.Here you have them.The M2 MacBook Air CAD files.This is how it will look.Available to download for everyone, you just need a CAD viewer.Link: https://t.co/aQKNaS1C8eWe will be posting renders soon. pic.twitter.com/qitszPRN2FNovember 22, 2021 See more

Corroborating recent renders by other concept artists, these new visualisations by LeaksApplePro feature a flat-edged design, doing away with the wedge-like shape of the current MacBook Air. And much like the new MacBook Pro, it seems ports are back in fashion, with MagSafe, Thunderbolt and a headphone jack all included.

We're even seeing pastel colours and white bezels, both strongly reminiscent of the 2021 iMac and its retro palette. But what's absolutely, definitely, unmistakably missing is the notch. For the legions of detractors out there, this can only be a good thing – the notch has long been considered a blight on Apple's supposedly 'all-screen' displays.

A render of the upcoming MacBook Air (Image credit: LeaksApplePro)

But the removal of the notch has come at a cost in these new renders. The white bezels around the display are noticeably larger here, which presumably means the display is slightly smaller. As for which is better, that's up to you – as a creative, would you prefer a slightly smaller screen, or a larger one with the potential distraction of an unsightly notch?

Previous MacBook Air renders have included a notch (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Of course, we'll have to wait and see what Apple really has up its sleeve for the next MacBook Air, which is rumoured to be arriving next year. From the inclusion of the powerful M1 Pro chip to a brand new name (the 'Air' moniker might finally be on the way out), we've already heard plenty of tantalising tidbits about the new notebook. Check out our MacBook Air 2022 rumours page for everything in one place.

The new MacBook Pro was released last month (Image credit: Apple)

If you don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming next, check out the best MacBook deals below. And with Black Friday around the corner, be sure to take a look at the best MacBook Black Friday deals.

