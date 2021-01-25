The best Black Friday iPad deals 2021: The best Black Friday sales on iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini

The iPad Black Friday deals arrived earlier than ever in 2020, and the discounts on all iterations of Apple's popular tablet didn't disappoint. We saw savings on Apple's brand new iPad Airs and iPad Pros. In fact, it was a great year for Apple and iPads overall, as we had brand new iterations of every single iPad (except the iPad mini). And although we don't know yet what's in store for Apple iPads in 2021, we're expecting yet more product launches.

Whatever Apple delivers in 2021, we'll have the best iPad Black Friday deals right here. Whether you want a cheap iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air or iPad mini this Black Friday, you should be able to make some savings.

Want even more great deals? Don't miss our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals, which has all the best discounts on MacBooks, Apple Watch, AirPods and more. Or see our dedicated MacBook Black Friday hub.

Before Black Friday 2021 hits, let's take a look at the best deals retailers offered in 2020, as well as some deals that are still going.

Amazon.com : Discounts across iPad models

Discounts across iPad models Amazon.co.uk : Save £29 on the new iPad Air!

: Save £29 on the new iPad Air! B&H Photo.com : Get a 2018 iPad Pro for just $799

: Get a 2018 iPad Pro for just $799 AO.com : Modest deals on a range of iPads

Modest deals on a range of iPads Currys PC World.co.uk : Save £88 on the new iPad Pro

: Save £88 on the new iPad Pro John Lewis.com : Get a 2020 iPad Pro for £816

: Get a 2020 iPad Pro for £816 Laptops Direct.co.uk : Save up to £230 on the new iPad Pro!

: Save up to £230 on the new iPad Pro! TecoBuy.co.uk : Amazing savings on the new iPad Air

Amazing savings on the new iPad Air Very.co.uk: Regular deals on a range of iPads

The best iPad Black Friday deals

Apple iPad Air (2020): £709 £689.97 at Amazon

Save £19: We weren't expecting deals on the brand new iPad Air but they are here! Amazon knocked £19 off this 64GB WiFi and Cellular tablet for Black Friday, and has shaved an extra £8 off for Cyber Monday. This is one to snap up.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £993 £809 at Laptops Direct

Save £174: Laptops Direct has a range of discounts on some of the latest iPad Pros. This 11-inch tablet has a speedy A12Z bionic chip, 6GB RAM, 256GB memory and has a tidy £174 off right now. Be sure to check out the other discounts available, too.

View Deal

Apple iPad: £579 £499 at Currys PC World

Save £80: This is the 2019 version of the classic cellular iPad, and comes with a roomy 128GB storage. Its retina display is 10.2-inches, and it runs off a A10 Fusion Chip. You also get one year of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPad right now at Currys PC World.

View Deal

Black Friday iPad Pro deals

Released in March of 2020, the latest iPad Pro comes in two versions: the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (2020). Both boast powerful A12Z Bionic processors, impressive battery capabilities, and a variety of storage options. The larger version offers more screen real estate, while the smaller model is obviously more portable.

There are plenty of older iPads to choose from, too, and the 2018 iPad Pros are still-popular models that are currently seeing some decent discounts.

Here are the best Cyber Monday iPad Pro deals from 2020. Also check out our price widget, which pulls in the best prices in your area.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals: US

Apple iPad Pro (2020): $ 1,099 $999 at B&H Photo

Save $100: B&H Photo is running a range of iPad Cyber Monday deals, including this 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This latest model has 256GB and is WiFi only. With its stunning screen and quality camera, this is an iPad Pro to snap up, especially at this price.

View Deal

Black Friday iPad Pro deals: UK

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1,069 £1,010 at Amazon

Save £59: There's a decent saving off the latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Amazon right now. You can get this WiFi model with 256GB storage for just over a grand. We saw slightly bigger savings over Black Friday – with an extra £30 off, so this is one to keep an eye on.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £769 £706 at Amazon

Save £62: There are also discounts on the 11-inch version of the new iPad Pro, including this WiFi model with 128GB storage, which is on sale at Amazon. There's £62 – which we don't expect to see beaten this Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £769 £726.70 at Laptops Direct

Save £42: We're seeing some tempting discounts on the latest iPad Pros. This 11-inch tablet has a speedy A12Z bionic chip, 6GB RAM, 256GB memory and has a tidy £174 off at Laptops Direct at the moment. There are discounts on other models, too.



View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1,266 £1,179 at John Lewis

Save £90: John Lewis has some good deals on the iPad at the moment, including on this 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a whopping 512GB storage. Also keep an eye out on John Lewis for trade in deals, and some models come with a free year of Apple TV+.



View Deal

Black Friday iPad deals

The iPad is Apple's baseline tablet. The latest version came out in October 2020 and brought with it capabilities closer to those of the latest iPad Air, with its A12 Bionic chip, and support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. It also offers strong battery life, and smooth performance.

Below are details of all the best Black Friday iPad deals available in 2020.

Black Friday iPad deals: US

iPad (2020): $559 $539 at Adorama

Save $19: This space grey 2019 iPad is 10.2-inches of perfection. It's WiFi and Cellular and has 128GB of memory. This is a very capable device, and there's a discount when you buy right now.View Deal

Black Friday iPad deals: UK

iPad (2019): £349 £299 at Very

Save £50: Apple's newest and most popular iPad supports Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. This Wi-FI version doesn't have cellular data, so it costs less, and right now Very has knocked £50 off, taking it to a very reasonable £299.

View Deal

iPad (2019): £449 £329 at Currys PC World

Save £70: This Wi-FI version of the iPad 10.2-inch has a bit more storage than the one above – with 128GB memory. It's still pretty cheap too, at just £379. Plus you get a year's free Apple TV+.

View Deal

Black Friday iPad Air deals

We weren't expecting hefty discounts on the newest iPad Air over Cyber Monday last year, but we were happily proved wrong. The recent launch of a new iPad Air will make it likely we'll see ever better discounts on older, but still very capable versions in 2021. Here are the best Black Friday iPad Air deals right now.

Black Friday iPad Air deals: UK

Apple iPad Air (2020): £709 £689.97 at Amazon

Save £19: We weren't expecting deals on the brand new iPad Air but we're in luck! Amazon has knocked £37 off this 64GB WiFi and Cellular version of the tablet. You'd better act quickly, though, as the other iterations have already sold out!

View Deal

Black Friday iPad Mini deals

While we await the much-rumoured iPad mini 6, which now looks set to be released in 2021, we still get to enjoy some great iPad mini Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Last year saw some impressive discounts. Below you can check out the early iPad mini Cyber Monday deals we're already seeing, with most of the deals focusing on the 2019 iteration of the tablet.

The best Black Friday iPad mini deals: US

The best Black Friday iPad mini deals: UK

Apple iPad mini (2019): £399 £380 at Amazon

Save £19: The iPad mini has a 7.9-inch screen, super-slick A12 bionic chip and its battery can last for up to 10 hours. This model has 64GB and WiFi support and supports Apple Pencil. This is the same as the deal below without the one-year warranty.



View Deal

Apple iPad mini (2019): £464 £389 at Laptops Direct

Save £77: The iPad mini has a 7.9-inch screen and its battery can last for up to 10 hours. We wouldn't say no to £80 off right now, and this deal from Laptops Direct also comes with a one-year warranty. It supports WiFi and has 64GB storage.

View Deal

Looking for a different product? Read our guides to the best Apple Cyber Monday deals and the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

Black Friday iPad deals: Which iPad should I buy?

Which iPad is best for you? If you want maximum power, specs and screen size, then you'll want the top-of-the-range iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020). With its A12Z Bionic chip for super-speedy graphics, and 2732 x 2048 resolution, you won't get finer.

The slightly smaller (and cheaper) iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) is another good choice for creatives, and has the same super-charged A12Z Bionic chip. Both iPad Pro models are available with 64GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of memory for your photos, music and videos, and both work with the second generation Apple Pencil, although you'll have to buy that separately. The Apple Pencil 2 attaches magnetically to the iPad, where it also charges and pairs, and it's one of the best styluses available for drawing digitally

Think about whether do you really want to pay extra for a cellular model. The alternative is to tether a Wi-Fi-enabled iPad to your phone, and use that for a mobile signal when you're away from Wi-Fi instead. Meanwhile, if you want to save even more money, and are not so fussed about screen size, or top specs, then the 10.2-inch iPad (2019) could be ideal for you. It's a lot cheaper, and has a still-impressive A10 chip and 2160 x 1620-pixel resolution. It supports the first generation Apple Pencil, and is available with 32GB or 128GB of memory.

Other iPads include the iPad mini (see our iPad mini review here), which has a A12 chip and 7.9-inch screen. It's extra portable, as the name suggests, and is compatible with first generation Apple Pencil. There's also the iPad Air, which has 10.5-inch display and also has an A12 chip, plus several older models of the iPad. The 2017 versions have previously been on sale over Black Friday, so there probably will be Black Friday iPad price-cutting on them again this time. However if you want to use your iPad for drawing then you'll want one with Apple Pencil support, which some of the older models don't offer.

How much are iPads on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021?

Black Friday iPad discounts tend to go to a maximum of 40 per cent off, but that's pretty rare. You're still likely to make significant savings, especially on the pricier iPads that run into the several hundreds. And let's face it, as long as you're not paying the full standard price, you're saving money.

Apple itself isn't the best place to look for Black Friday iPad deals; in previous years it's offered gift cards, rather than discounted products, and 2020 was no exception. But third-party retailers did offer some very good deals.

We saw a lot of Apple Black Friday deals on iPads in 2020, with Walmart and Best Buy being the places to head for US shoppers, while in the UK, Currys, eBay, John Lewis and Amazon all had excellent discounts. So we'd certainly keep an eye on these outlets on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year too.

How do you get the best iPad Black Friday deals?

We won't sugar-coat it: the best Black Friday iPad deals in 2021 are likely to be in short supply, and big discounts may be even rarer. The best offers normally appear as lightning deals with limited stock available, and you need to leap on them as soon as they appear. So keep checking this page, where we'll bring you news of deals the moment they're announced.

To speed things up, decide in advance what model you're after; do you want a standard iPad, a Pro, a mini or an Air? How much storage do you want? Does it need to be Cellular, or will just WiFi do? Remember that retailers often unload older models at knock-down prices.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021?

Black Friday this year (as with every year) will fall on the Friday after Thanksgiving (the fourth Thursday of November). That means this year it will take place on 26 November.

Cyber Monday will be three days later, on 29 Monday, and if past experience is a guide, there'll be plenty of great iPad discounts then too. In fact, it's not even just about those two individual days any more. As time's gone on, more and more retailers have been launching Black Friday iPad discounts days before the Friday itself (as we're already seeing this year), and often keep them going long after Cyber Monday.

The best bargains, however, tend to sell out straight away, so you still have to be quick off the mark. With that in mind, we'd advise checking back to this page from now on, as we're already seeing retailers launch early Black Friday deals.

Where can you find Black Friday iPad deals?

Apple itself doesn't usually discount iPads, but that doesn't mean you can't find a great Black Friday iPad deal this year. Plenty of third-party retailers that stock Apple products typically offer worthwhile discounts that can save you significant amounts of cash. There's Walmart and Best Buy, Amazon and B&H Photo in the US, while in the UK, Currys, eBay, John Lewis and Amazon are all good places to look for iPad deals.

The moment that specific Black Friday iPad deals are announced, we'll add them to this page as and when they appear. So make sure you bookmark this URL and do keep checking back!

Related articles: