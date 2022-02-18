Is Apple's Mac mini FINALLY set for a brand new design?

Amongst the new MacBooks and iMacs we've seen over the last few years, there's one Apple Mac that's starting to look a little left behind. But if new reports are to be believed, the good old Mac mini could finally be in for some design love this year.

Rumour has it the Mac mini is set to take design cues from the 2021 iMac and the original Apple TV. This could mean a much smaller device, and a move away from the current unibody aluminium design. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Mac mini deals available now.

Jon Prosser's render of the 2022 Mac mini (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

The Mac mini has languished without a redesign since 2010, which means this new Apple silicon model could mark the first redesign in 12 years. Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared renders of the device, last year. These renders show a plexiglass-like top – and Prosser claims Apple could be planning to release 'two-tone' designs. With the 2021 iMac reintroducing colour to the Mac line up and the 2022 MacBook Air rumoured to be doing the same, this wouldn't be a huge surprise.

The colour could be inspired by the 2021 iMac (Image credit: Apple)

As MacRumors points out, Prosser's renders look pretty similar to the first-generation Apple TV. Meanwhile, the rumoured magnetic power connector and two-tone colour are consistent with the iMac released last year.

From the AirPods Pro 2 to a brand new MacBook Pro, there are already plenty of new products slated for release in 2022 – and they could arrive at an Apple event as soon as next month. If you want the best offers available right here and now, check out our roundup of today's best Apple deals.

