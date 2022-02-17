Awesome iPhone hack goes viral on TikTok

iPhone hacks are always doing the rounds, and 99.99 per cent of the time, it's something we've seen before (did you know the iPhone can be used to make calls?). But every now and again we see something that takes us by surprise, like this copy-and-paste gesture.

The little-known trick was shared on TikTok this week and is already going wild among iPhone users. Like all the best hacks, it could be a serious time-saver.

As demonstrated by tech TikToker (TechToker?) howfinity, to copy an image or text, all you have to do is select it and pinch closed with three fingers. And to paste the item somewhere else? You guessed it – pinch open with three fingers. For text, it doesn't particularly save time – but for photos, for example, it saves having to highlight them.

We love a good iPhone hack (Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

The hack works on any content you can copy and paste, from photos to file attachments. And it's going down a storm on TikTok. "Thanks, this is a game-changer!" one user comments, while another adds, "how do you find these hacks? This is why we need an iPhone manual." That said, let's spare a thought for those with long nails who appear to be struggling to make use of the trick.

#today_I_learned_that Three finger zoom in gesture copies a photo on iPhone, and zoom out pastes it. I had no clue!January 29, 2022 See more

This is by no means the first iPhone hack we've seen in the last few months. From that magical Harry Potter Siri trick to those 10 iPhone tricks shared by Apple itself, there'll always be something new to learn about Apple's incredible smartphone.

