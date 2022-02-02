This 'magic' iPhone hack will brighten your day – literally

Harry Potter fans are loving it.

Just when we think we know absolutely everything there is to know about the iPhone, another hack comes along to take us by surprise. Did you know that your phone also doubles as a magic wand? Us neither.

iPhone users have discovered that Siri responds to a number of spell commands directly out of the Harry Potter universe, and some of them are actually pretty useful. Want to turn your touch on? Just shout "Lumos!". As if our best camera phone wasn't already magical enough.

As long as 'Hey Siri' is enabled (which means your iPhone is listening out for commands), you can shout – or indeed say at a normal volume – "Lumos" for the torch, "Nox" to turn it off, and "Accio [app name]" to open something up.

As you might imagine, Harry Potter fans in particular are spellbound by the hack. Judging by Twitter, there are quite a few people out there who have recently spent entire days doing nothing other than saying "Lumos" and "Nox", and watching their torch turn on and off.

So there we have it, if you want to make your day a little more magical, all you have to do is ask Siri to turn the light on (wand-like hand waving optional). But this is by no means the only mind-blowing iPhone hack we've seen lately. From full-page screenshots to 10 iPhone tricks shared by Apple itself, there'll always be something new to learn about Apple's incredible smartphone. Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below, and head to our iPhone 13 deals page for more great offers.

