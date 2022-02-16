iPhone 14 Pro looks absolutely stunning in new fan-made renders

With mere months until the release of the iPhone 14 (assuming Apple sticks to the traditional September slot), the rumours and renders are ramping up. Here we have a beautiful example of the latter – and if the iPhone 14 Pro looks anything like this, we're sold.

A 3D designer has imagined what the Pro line up might look like, based on persistent rumours we've been hearing about the features and design. And from the removal of the notch to the iPhone 4-inspired profile, it looks pretty stunning. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals

Is this what the iPhone 14 will look like? (Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard.)

Volodymyr Lenard's concept reveals what the 'pill + hole' camera system could look like. Strongly rumoured to be replacing the controversial notch (long considered a blight on the supposedly all-screen design of the iPhone), this allows for much more screen real estate – which can only be a good thing for creatives looking for maximum pixels.

(Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard.)

And then there's the metallic 'sandwich' design, taken straight from the iPhone 4. We've already heard that the iPhone 14 might look back to the 2010 design for inspiration (the iPhone 12 is arguably based on the iPhone 5 – is Apple moving backwards?), and we're not at all unhappy to see one of the most beautiful Apple products of all time referenced once again.

Indeed, many fan-made Apple ads look as good as the real things these days, and Lenard's is no exception. With that clean typography and those ultra high-res 3D renders, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see the Apple homepage look something like this come September. Looking for more typographical inspiration? Check out the best free fonts.

We'd love to see an iPhone 4-inspired design (Image credit: Apple)

Time will tell what Apple has in store for the next iPhone, but one thing's for sure – with all the iPhone 14 rumours we've heard so far, it's already sounding pretty incredible. But the iPhone 13 is of course no slouch – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page.

Read more: