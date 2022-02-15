Apple's new iPhone camera accessory concept looks awesome

iPhone photography has come a long old way since 2007. From Portrait mode to Cinematic mode, the latest models are capable of some seriously professional-looking shots, but to get the absolute best out of your device, there are still plenty of essential third-party accessories out there.

But if a new patent filing is anything to go on, the most important iPhone camera accessory could soon come from Apple itself. The company appears to be working on a device that could serve as both a tripod and a gimbal – all thanks to MagSafe. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone gimbal available now.)

A screenshot from Apple's patent filing (Image credit: Apple / US Patent & Trademark Office)

As spotted by PatentlyApple, the company's new filing, simply titled Adapter for Camera Stabilisers, reveals a right-angled bracket that could attach to the back of the iPhone via MagSafe. The bracket could in turn attach to accessories like a tripod, gimbal or even a drone.

As pointed out by PetaPixel, there could be plenty of benefits of using MagSafe rather than a traditional clamp to attach the iPhone to various accessories. Not only would it be much quicker to snap them together, with no adjustment required, but it could allow for greater flexibility with angles, as the iPhone could potentially rotate. Not only that, but the iPhone could also receive power from the mount – if a drone or tripod featured its own battery, this could juice up the iPhone on the go.

Could Apple produce its own gimbal, like the Zhiyun Smooth 4? (Image credit: Zhiyun)

It makes sense that Apple seems keen to edge the iPhone closer towards pro photography. With the iPhone 14 rumoured to feature an incredible periscope lens, mobile photography is set to carry on getting better and better. Perhaps a day will come when the iPhone can finally replace your DSLR – but we reckon the examples on our best camera roundup are safe for now.

