Apple's AirPods Pro 2 could have a terrifying new security feature

From a brand new design to awesome sound quality enhancements, we've heard plenty of tantalising rumours about the so-called AirPods Pro 2. And if Apple's latest patent filing is anything to go by, they could be the company's most secure set of wireless earphones too.

A new patent filing has revealed that Apple is working on tech that would allow AirPods to identify users by the shape of their ears. It sounds a little like Face ID for iPhone (Ear ID?), and could restrict usage for anyone whose ears aren't, um, yours. And what's more, the next AirPods could even detect your walking gait. Check out the best AirPods Pro deals if you're after the best Apple earphones available now.

Those ears had better be authorised (Image credit: AirPods Pro)

As spotted by Patently Apple, the patent details how future AirPods could detect the shape of the wearer’s ear canal. The obvious security benefit here is that unauthorised users would be prevented from wearing somebody else's AirPods and potentially gaining access to personal information.

Future AirPods could feature new biometric measures "such as identifying the user's inner ear construction". But even more impressive (and admittedly a little terrifying) is the suggestion that the AirPods could even use "information regarding a user's walking and/or running characteristics" as an identifier. And we thought those teeth-controlled AirPods rumours sounded weird.

We've heard plenty of rumours about the next generation of AirPods pro (Image credit: Apple)

"Conventional systems may risk releasing personal information from an associated device to unauthorized wearers of corresponding headphones," the patent explains. Of course, anyone planning to make nefarious use of AirPods via Siri would need to be close to the owner's unlocked iPhone – but any kind of increased security is, of course, a plus.

From a new wireless output standard to replace Bluetooth, to a radically different, stem-less design, we've heard all manner of tidbits about the upcoming AirPods Pro 2. Don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming? Check out the best Apple deals available now.

