Just one female Super Mario character has teeth – can you guess which?

Have you ever been playing your favourite Mario game and wondered which characters have teeth and which don't? Yeah, us neither. But apparently, Nintendo has been keeping a dental-themed secret from everyone for years – and now we can't stop thinking about it.

A user on Twitter has revealed that Daisy is the only female character in the Mario franchise that actually has teeth. A Tweet (see below) shows the wireframe (check out our roundup of the best wireframe tools if you haven't already) of Daisy, Princess Peach, Rosalina and Pauline, revealing that Daisy is the only one with a head full of chompers.

Out of the recurring female human characters in the Mario series, only Daisy regularly has teeth. This affects both official art and in-game models; in the vast majority of cases, Peach, Rosalina and Pauline simply have no teeth modeled inside their mouths. pic.twitter.com/vYe04PrMMaFebruary 9, 2022 See more

This utterly bizarre trivia begs the question, why does Daisy have teeth when the others don't? Kotaku has suggested that perhaps she's the only female character that consumes solid food. One user on Twitter has conspired that Daisy stole the other character's teeth, which if true, would make an absolutely terrifying video game (but we'd probably still play it).

Spot the gnashers (Image credit: Nintendo)

User SupperMarioBroth is known amongst the gaming community for exposing glitches and random trivia from the Mario games. This isn't the first weird Daisy-related fact on their Twitter page. Just last month they revealed that Daisy has a third eye – yikes. This disturbing thought reminds us of when we learnt about what horrors are lurking underneath Toad's hat.

Don't believe us when we say the rest of the female characters have no teeth? Check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals and do the important research yourself. Or if we've ruined all the Mario games for you now, then why not buy one of the other best Nintendo Switch games available?

