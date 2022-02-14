The DesignPorn Reddit logo is...design porn

If you're a frequent Creative Bloq visitor, then you may have noticed how much we like the DesignPorn Reddit page – it's jam-packed full of creative and innovative designs from all over the world. But we've never really noticed the Design porn logo, which is actually design porn in itself.

The Reddit page has gathered over 1,200,000 members and every day a new intuitive design shoots to the top of the forum. But today, Design Porn's own logo has been shared to the forum by a Redditor, and the internet is loving it. If you're creating your own logo, make sure you check out our 15 golden rules of logo design.

At first glance, the logo simply looks like a hollowed-out version of the famous Reddit alien called Snoo. But if you look a little closer, you can see that the design actually is made of the letters 'd' and 'p', standing for Design Porn. We love how perfectly this logo can capture both Reddit and design genius in one.

The design was shared by user exdovik, who explained that "I honestly thought that it was just a logo of Reddit just like r/wholesomememes, but I was confused on why there was a split on the logo. So when I looked at it closely, I realized that it was actually DP and it definitely stands for Design Porn".

It seems that many Redditors have never noticed the clever design before. One commented on the post, "Wow didn't notice that either! Ha!" and another said, "I thought it was the Reddit logo with a stripe through it". However, one user pointed out that despite the compliments the design was getting, "Clearly it's not a good design if you're mistaking it for another popular logo".

If you're feeling inspired by all this logo talk, then why not check out our roundup of the best free logo makers and have a go at making your own? Or if you'd rather just indulge yourself in some more great designs, then you'll love our list of the best logos ever.

Read More: