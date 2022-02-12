The best stapler in 2022

The best stapler is still a surprisingly vital essential for any creative business, whether you're in a studio with a large team or working independently for home. Even if you design and hand off most of your creative work digitally, it's almost guaranteed that at some point you'll need to staple something. And for those who create art and crafts to sell, you'll probably need a stapler on a regular basis to attach labels or messages.

What makes the best stapler? Obviously, you want a stapler that's strong and durable and won't break through regular use. You also want one that won't jam every time you use it. But staplers also come in a huge range of shapes, sizes and weights, which means the best stapler for you will depend on what you want to use it for.

If you're only going to use a stapler to fasten a few sheets of paper together, you can get away with a fairly lightweight option, which offers the advantage of being portable so you can easily move it from desk to desk or even carry it around with you. However, if you need to staple booklets or thicker supports like card, plastic or textiles, then you'll want a more heavy-duty tool, probably a long-arm stapler, a plier stapler or even a staple gun. In our guide below, we've included the best stapler for different uses and at a range of different price points, so you're sure to find the best stapler for you.

The best stapler available now

(Image credit: Bostitch)

01. Bostitch Office Heavy Duty 40-Sheet Stapler The best stapler for general use Specifications Dimensions: 4.29 x 9.52 x 17.4cm Weight: 220g Colour: various Best for: everyday office use TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good value + Compact and ergonomic + Jamless technology Reasons to avoid - May not handle quite as many sheets as it claims

Our choice of the best stapler overall is the Bostitch Office Heavy Duty 40-Sheet Stapler. While some compact staplers can only handle a few sheets of paper at a time, this tough cookie can staple at least a couple of dozen (it claims up to 40, but we think you'd have to be using very thin paper for that). This makes it very handy for anyone who needs to staple together a whole portfolio or proposal. Its no-Jam technology is designed to avoid those familiar frustrating jams you get with more flimsy staplers, and it opens 180 degrees for tacking or crafting use.

It's smart and compact, taking up little room on a desk (it can stand vertically as well as horizontally), and it's easy to carry around. A non-skid rubber base provides stability and protects your desk too. You can pick from a wide range of colours, including a bold metallic blue and purple, but there's also standard black or white if you're looking for a more sober look.

(Image credit: Swingline)

02. Swingline 747 Business Stapler The best stapler for a smart look Specifications Dimensions: 18.9 x 4.93 x 6.2cm Weight: 454–526g Colour: various Best for: general office use TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Smart looks + Very durable Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other options

If you do want a stapler that really turns heads, the iconic Swingline 747 (yes, a stapler can be iconic!) is the best stapler for you. It's by far the most elegant and, dare we say it, even bling stapler on our list. Its double-coasted die-cast zinc construction and sleek, streamlined looks means it will fit at home in even the fanciest office, especially if you opt for the gold or silver finish.

As for the mechanics, you get a jam-resistant mechanism for accurate stapling on up to 25 sheets (if you use Swingline's own S.F. 4 Premium Staples, that is). It opens easily for tacking so you can use it on notice boards or walls, and the metal piece that goes under the paper rotates to create pin staples too.

(Image credit: Plus)

03. Plus PAPER CLINCH The best stapler without staples Specifications Dimensions: 15.9 x 9.5 x 3.8cm Weight: 109g Colour: various Best for: fastening up to five sheets of paper TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very lightweight and portable + No need to buy staples + Economical Reasons to avoid - Can't handle many sheets of paper at a time

A stapler without staples? Yes, the ingenious Plus Paper Clinch is exactly that. Instead of using metal to fasten sheets of paper, it makes a small hole and tucks tiny pieces of the paper inside themselves to fasten the sheets together. It's easy to use and it's a lot more effective than you might expect. It's also highly portable, easily fitting into the palm of one hand.

Of course, the absence of staples makes this stapler more economical and more environmentally friendly, not to mention more friendly for your hands since there are no spikey staples to mess with. The clever mechanism also makes it more suitable for kids, and if you need to shred documents, there's no need to remove staples first. The Japanese-made product won a Red Dot Design Award for its smart innovation. The downside is that you can't staple more than around five sheets of paper at a time.

(Image credit: Electronix)

04. EcoElectronix EX-25 Automatic Stapler The best automatic stapler Specifications Dimensions: ‎17.78 x 4.83 x 6.99cm Weight: 346g Colour: Black or white Best for: regular use TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Automatic stapling with no need to press + Efficient Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not so portable

The idea of an electric stapler might seem to smack of laziness but if you often find yourself stapling a lot of sheets of paper and multiple documents, the process can become tiresome. The EX-25 from EcoElectronix is an automatic stapler that's fairly heavy-duty, with the ability to staple up to 30 sheets at a time on AC or battery power. It makes it quicker to zip through stapling lots of copies of the same document, and with less danger of repetitive strain injury.

It has no less than 14 different settings for supreme adjustability. You can adjust the throat depth between .25 inches and 1.5 inches and lock it. It comes with 210 staples included, which is refreshing because a lot of staplers require you to buy some staples to get started. It does, however, require six AA batteries, which aren't included, if you want to use it on battery mode to free you from having to staple near a plug socket.

(Image credit: Rapesco)

05. Rapesco ECO 790 Long-Arm Stapler The best long-arm stapler Specifications Dimensions: 5.9 x 38.6 x 8.7cm Weight: 740g Colour: charcoal or white Best for: stapling booklets TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid build + Long reach for stapling spines + Takes several staple sizes Reasons to avoid - Not the strongest long-arm stapler

If you need to staple thicker wads of paper or you want to make booklets, then you'll want a long-arm stapler for the flexibility to staple documents of different sizes and to create folded booklets with a perfectly stapled spine. The Rapesco ECO 790 is a heavy duty long-arm with a a full metal chassis and a front loading magazine. It has a calibrated adjustable paper guide/margin adjuster and offers a stapling depth of up to 300mm.

For thick documents, just be sure to use the right staples – this can take both 24/6 and 26/6mm staples to staple up to 25 sheets, or 24/8 and 26/8mm staples for stapling up to 50 sheets at at a time. The rotating anvil has both staple and pin settings and there's a magazine release button for easy full-strip loading. All in all, this is great value for a solid long-arm stapler that gives you the flexibility to staple booklets. It's also made from recycled materials, hence the ECO name.

(Image credit: Rapesco)

06. Rapesco Plier Stapler The best plier stapler Specifications Dimensions: ‎19 x 2.1 x 9.2cm Weight: 480g Colour: chrome Best for: stapling a range of materials TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong build + Powerful mechanism + Can tackle a range of materials Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

If you need to staple tougher materials, you're going to need more force than most desk staplers can deliver, and for that this all-metal pliers stapler from Rapesco is ideal. It functions just like a pair of pliers – you just squeeze the two handles together. It's still a reasonably compact device, but it can bind up to 70 sheets of paper at a time and can handle thicker material like card, canvas, sack cloth and plastic wrapping.

This all-terrain quality makes it ideal of customising boxes if you're selling things via an ecommerce site (see our guide to the best places to sell design online). It's also fairly comfortable to use. Although you need to use a bit of hand strength, it has a long contoured handle grip for comfort and leverage and a guard to protect your fingers.

(Image credit: Stanley)

07. Stanley TR-45 Staple Gun The best staple gun for crafts Specifications Dimensions: 18.1 x 15.6 x 3cm Weight: ‎458g Colour: silver Best for: stapling to other surfaces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Powerful enough for more jobs + Great value Reasons to avoid - Maybe too clunky for some tastes

If you need to staple things to a surface like a wall or a frame, then you're getting into staple gun territory. Some staple guns look more like power tools than staplers and might look a bit out of place in an office setting, but this relatively lightweight staple gun from Stanley has a toned-down all-metal design.

Its svelte form makes it maneuverable enough to access tight spots, and the chrome-plated steel construction makes it a durable tool with a jam-clear mechanism so you don't lose time rooting out jammed staples. The bottom loading mechanism is easy to use and there's a handle lock for safe storage, making this our top choice as the best staple gun for crafts.

(Image credit: Swingline)

08. Swingline Tot Mini Stapler The best mini stapler Specifications Dimensions: 12.45 x 6.35 x 9.91cm Weight: 22.68g Colour: Various Best for: stapling up to 12 sheets of paper TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small and portable + Very cheap Reasons to avoid - Cannot handle many sheets of paper or thicker materials

A lot of mini staplers are fairly flimsy things that spend most of their lives getting jammed. They also usually take mini-staples, which aren't as strong as the standard size and tend to get twisted. But Swingline has hit an interesting middle ground with this mini stapler, offering a device that's both very compact but takes regular-sized staples.

It offers surprisingly good leverage for a mini stapler and performs as well as a lot of larger desktop staplers, the only different being its lower capacity and perhaps its durability since its made mostly of plastic. A curved piece of metal at the back serves as a staple remover, although it does tend to fling staples across the room. Loading is very easy. The tab that holds staples in place is a little temperamental, sometimes popping open, but this is the best stapler for this price and size.

(Image credit: Future)

