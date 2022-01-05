6 of the world's coolest coworking spaces

Whether you're a salaried employee or an independent freelancer, we've all started to see the world of work a little differently over the last two years. While many of us have experienced the benefits of remote working, we've also seen the downsides, in terms of lack of human contact. So in 2022, it seems we're all striving towards a new model of hybrid working.

Part of that might involve coworking spaces, because essentially they offer the best of both worlds. You get the relaxed comfort of working from home, along with the social atmosphere of the office, and the serendipity that comes from random conversations with people you just bump into.

Here, we look at six of the coolest coworking spaces around the world right now, and what they have to offer.

01. Andwork Shibuya, Tokyo

(Image credit: Andwork)

In 2000, the American sociologist Ray Oldenburg explored the idea of a "third place": a public, social place outside of home and work. Andwork in Japan is inspired by the notion of "an office as your third place", and as such it offers the comforts of home but in a shared co-working space.

The space is based in a hotel, although you don't have to be a guest to use it. And this means that, for example, you can take a shower or have a power nap in a hotel bed, whenever you're feeling the strain.

(Image credit: Andwork)

Based in the super-trendy Shibuya area of downtown Tokyo, the space is spread across two floors of the Millennials Hotel. It features a large co-working area on the third floor, with desks, sofas, booths and a terrace.

There's also a lounge, a kitchen with free tea and coffee, private phone booths, meeting rooms, and a happy hour with free beer. As you can see from these pictures, it's quite beautifully designed, setting a relaxed atmosphere for the working day ahead.

(Image credit: Andwork)

Andwork also has co-working spaces in the Tokyo district of Azabu-Juban, as well as Kyoto, Osaka, Fukuoka, Kawasaki and Okinawa. It's popular with both Japanese people and the international community, making it a great place to network and meet new people too.

02. NeueHouse Bradbury, Los Angeles

(Image credit: NeueHouse)

If you work in a creative job, why would you work in a boring-looking building, when you could be inspired by an architectural marvel, suchg as the Bradbury Building in downtown in Los Angeles?

Built in 1893, this historic masterpiece – which has appeared in films, television shows and music videos, including Blade Runner – is known for its epic, light-filled atrium and detailed ironwork. Just imagine that scene greeting you every time to come here to work: what a start to the day that would be.

(Image credit: NeueHouse)

Covering the entire second floor, the coworking space was redesigned by Canadian studio DesignAgency in 2020, as a "cultural home for creators, innovators and thought leaders". Across a generous 25,000 square-feet area, it features communal work areas, private studios, conference rooms, phone booths, lounges, a wellness room and a cafe and bar.

While the space has been modernised, the agency has preserved historic features such as exposed wooden ceiling joists, oak-framed 11-foot-high windows, and brick fireplaces, making for beautiful and evocative surroundings that can't fail to put a spring in your step.

(Image credit: NeueHouse)

NeueHouse Bradbury joins the company's exisiting coworking spaces in Madison Square New York and Hollywood Los Angeles, while other planned spaces are "coming soon" to Venice Beach and Miami.

03. Hubud Coworking Space, Bali

(Image credit: Hubud)

In recent years, Bali in Indonesia has been tempting international travellers and global nomads with the creation of "island offices", and Hubud is a coworking space and community that's been very much leading the way.

Set in the uplands town of Ubud, which is known for its traditional crafts and dance, Hubud offers the chance to work both outside by the pool, and inside a beautiful, free-flowing bamboo building. Completed with stunning flooring in recycled ulin (ironwood) wood, this space benefits from lots of natural light and cool breezes.



(Image credit: Hubud Coworking Space)

Views of the natural surroundings, including rice fields and the local volcano, keep you refreshed and inspired, while still enjoying fast internet 24/7 and modern air conditioning.

There are breakout spaces designed for socializing, a garden cafe, swimming pool meeting rooms with white boards and projectors, lockers, 24-hour security, a backyard full of bean bags, and even a bamboo Skype booth.

(Image credit: Hubud)

As well as coworking space, Ubud also offers co-living accommodation, corporate retreats, daily courses and coaching. Their mission is to create "an international headquarters, where people from diverse walks of life can unite and be inspired: by ideas, by the atmosphere, and by each other."

04. Maker University, London

(Image credit: Maker University)

We tend to think of co-working spaces only in terms of working on laptops. But the maker revolution is expanding fast, and Maker University is on a mission to inspire and support this growing community in city centres around the world.

These spaces for professional makers combine office-like co-working space with workshop space, machines and tools. And the aim is to bring together people with all kinds of creative and technical expertise, to spark new conversations and fresh synergies, as well as conducting learning programmes to drive new skills.

(Image credit: Maker University)

Its London site is deep in the basement of Somerset House, an iconic 300 year old cultural centre on the banks of the river Thames. There's capacity for around 350 members, and a range of co-working options alongside a wood workshop, digital workshop, textile workshop, engineering workshop, podcast studio, and assembly space, where regular events are held.

(Image credit: Maker University)

There are range of tools and equipment that members can use. Highlights include the full bed CNC machine in the wood workshop, 3D printers and a large laser cutter in the digital workshop, an industrial heatpress in the textile workshop and a metal lathe Clarke CL430 in the engineering workshop.

05. Ministry of New Coworking Space, Mumbai

(Image credit: Ministry of New Coworking Space)

Ministry of New is a design-led coworking space based in Mumbai, India, aimed at independent professionals looking to be part of an international creative community. And its spaces are purpose-built to bring your vision to life.

From the sunlit courtyard lined with foliage, to a sprawling gallery teeming with character and artistic spirit, and a library replete with soulful design details, each space serves as an inspiring backdrop for working on your creative projects.

(Image credit: Ministry of New Coworking Space)

While the surroundings are truly beautiful, though, the organisation believes that what sets them apart is their emphasis on building a strong, professional community. Their aim is to to create an environment in which creatives can feel continuously inspired, connected, and productive.

With that in mind, all spaces have been created according to their principles of good quality, functional, minimalistic design with a local touch. Or in their own words: "We believe that design should support, not impose. You will feel a lot of openness, greenery, natural light, and freedom to relax and just be yourself."

(Image credit: Ministry of New Coworking Space)

Ministry of New also spends a lot time curating inspiring, culturally-relevant and immersive events to bring creatives together as a community. Some are member-exclusives, while others are open to public; all, though, are designed to "unearth the artist, the networker, the do-gooder and the marketeer within".

06. Cocovivo, Isla de San Cristóbal, Panama

(Image credit: CocoVivo Panama)

Want to really get away from it all, but still be able to work online? Saint Christopher's Island, aka Cristóbal Island, is a mostly forested treasure taking up 37 square kilometres in the Bocas del Toro Archipelago, Panama.

(Image credit: CocoVivo Panama)

A one-hour flight from Panama City or an 11 hour bus ride, it's hardly commutable. But if you're happy to stay at the Cocovivo eco-resort there, then they have a good, free Wi-Fi connection for digitally-based workers to use.

And you'll hardly be short of inspiration, with a 145-acre rainforest on your doorstep, local sloths wandering about, and a nearby coral reef that glows with bioluminescene at night.

(Image credit: CocoVivo Panama)

Your immediate surroundings are pretty lovely too, with glamping-like accommodation and a shared dock area with a kitchen, upper level lounge area and communal tables.

And you won't get bored when you're not working, with activities such as snorkelling, wakeboarding, paddle boarding, kayaking and jungle hiking on offer, and a lively mix of international guests to meet and socialise with.

