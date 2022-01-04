10 brilliant business card templates

The best business card templates are a perfect solution if you want to promote your creative business – whether that's fashion, photography or web development – but you don't have the graphic design skills to craft your own. Alternatively, even if you are a graphic designer, you might want a template to start from, and then tweak it to your heart's content, to save time reinventing the wheel again and again.

Of course, there are a ton of free business card templates out there. However, the quality of design freebies can be variable to say the least. So it can be worth spending a small amount of money to get a higher quality of business card template. And in this article we'll point you in the right direction.

Below, you'll find 10 paid-for business card templates that go above and beyond the norm, and offer something decidedly different. Each of them is supplied as two editable, print-ready PSD files, for front and back. And apart from number 10 on our list, each is a standard 2 x 3.5 inch size with quarter-inch bleed. So whether you're looking for a quick design solution or just a few ideas and inspiration, read on.

The best business card templates available now

(Image credit: Arslan)

If you're seeking a straightforward business card that looks both formal and fresh at the same time, check out this business card template. Strikingly effective in its clean efficiency, it's simple, uncluttered and classic. For most people, simply downloading it, opening it in Photoshop and swapping the text for your own details will be all you need to have a great business card design.

(Image credit: Emilly Design)

If you're seeking a business card that's minimalist overall, but has a small splash of personality to help it stand out, here's a nice looking creation that gives you plenty of copy to add all your details. Targeted at professionals, this super-clean design offers a great way to get your information in people's physical hands.

(Image credit: Raincutter)

In some professions, accountancy for instance, you'll want your business card to be pretty formal and serious looking, like the first two on our list. If you work in a more creative role, though, you might prefer something a bit more eye-catching. If so, this template will certainly grab people's attention with its raw grunge texture, while still being eminently legible and functional.

(Image credit: DesignSoul14)

Corporate doesn't have to mean staid and boring. This brilliant business card template is clean and simple, but it's anything but formal. Instead, it has more of the feel of a gig flyer or album cover, and yet could still be used to promote any kind of business or freelance practice.

(Image credit: Mexelina)

Here's a design that will really help you grab prospective clients' attention. Marrying the stencil style of graffiti with some explosive electro-colours, this design looks effortlessly cool, without looking like it's trying too hard; a great trick to pull off. This business card template would be a good choice for any creative practice or individual seeking to look forward-thinking and on-trend.

(Image credit: Cruzine)

Want people to keep your business card and show it around other people? Then this cute and funny design will surely do the trick. With a bubbly, colourful and retro look, it quotes the Carly Rae Jepsen hit Call me Maybe from 2012. But even if the recipient is too old (or too young) to know the song, it still makes sense. And if they end up having a friend, relative or colleague explain the reference, that's just going to make you stick in their head more. The template is available in both Light and Dark versions.

(Image credit: Taeef)

This business card template is sure to put a smile on anyone's face, and is perfect for anyone who works in the music industry, or other professions connected to audio, such as podcasters or music teachers. The main file contains two Photoshop files for the front and back. Just download the free fonts and insert your details: easy!

(Image credit: VinylJunkie)

Here's another great template that almost guarantees people will want to hold onto your business card, and show it to others. This design packs in a lot of visual detail, but makes it all cohere easily around one simple, powerful statement. Made "with love and passion" by a DJ for other DJs, the meaning is instant and captivating.

(Image credit: D-and-I)

If you work in fashion and have ever exchanged business cards with colleagues and contacts, you'll have seen a whole host of visual cliches, and you won't want to fall into the same trap. This elegant business card template does a brilliant job of conveying a fashion theme with wit and originality. Sometimes the simplest designs really are the best. This design is available in three colour schemes and two styles.

(Image credit: AKaiser)

If you send out a lot of business cards, it can be useful to have a variety of designs. That way you can offer the person a choice, when handing them out at physical events. You can also mail past and prospective clients different business cards over time, as a fun way of keeping in touch and reminding them you're there. This selection of 40 vertical business card templates offers a great way to mix things up.

Read more: