What is Biophilic design, and why is it taking over the workplace?

You know that feeling when you walk into a room and it just feels good? You can’t always explain it, but something about the space puts you at ease and makes you feel calm. That’s the instant effect plants can have in a space, so it’s no surprise nature is now central to workplace design (and the best designed offices should include it). The term biophilia, from the Greek bios (life) and philia (love), captures the idea that humans are hardwired to thrive when connected to nature.

There’s growing research to back this up. Biophilic design - integrating natural elements into interiors - has measurable effects on wellbeing, productivity, creativity, and even staff retention. It’s also been linked to lower absenteeism and improved value perception, making it a smart investment, not just a stylistic choice. What we’re seeing at Area is that biophilia isn’t just influencing the design conversation, it’s shaping it. So before you look at office chairs, think about the overall this.

At Endava, biophilic design softened a high-tech interior with warmth and texture (Image credit: Henry Woide)

At its core, biophilic design is simple: bring nature inside. Plants, yes, but also daylight, texture, and organic forms that subtly shift how we experience space. It’s not new, but it’s more relevant than ever as wellbeing becomes a workplace priority.

Let’s face it, most of us are indoors for much of the day. The places we work in matter. They shape how we feel, how we focus, and how we show up. Once seen as a decorative option, greenery has taken on new significance in workplace design, and Biophilia now reflects a broader shift to more human-focused design. Once you notice it, you’ll see it everywhere.

Moss walls help acoustics at JAB Holdings (Image credit: Henry Woide)

More workplaces are being designed to feel good, not just operate well. Calmer spaces help people focus, connect, and even enjoy being at work. A moss wall in reception, or a few well-placed philodendrons, go a long way. Biophilia is a direct route to sensory engagement. A splash of green changes a room’s energy, lowers stress, improves focus, and makes the space feel more alive.

Bregal Investments feels more alive with splashes of green and natural materials (Image credit: Henry Woide)

It also supports neurodiversity, offering more inclusive environments. Softer visuals, natural flow, and fewer hard edges make a difference. It’s design that feels thoughtful rather than forced.In our own studio, plants do more than decorate, they shape how the space works. They define zones, soften sound, and create a natural rhythm as you move through.

(Image credit: Henry Woide)

Working with Planteria Group, we’ve seen a shift from showy florals to something more grounded. Lush greens, textured leaves, and climbing or trailing plants are doing the talking. Philodendrons are especially popular. Palisades – multi-height planters – still play a big role. And there’s more interest in the sustainability of materials too: recycled plastics, sea waste, and ceramics that double as art. Biophilic design is also getting smarter. Moss walls now double as acoustic panels. Planters absorb sound. Preserved planting brings greenery to areas where upkeep is tricky. It’s not just about looks – it’s about multi-functional use.

JAB Holdings was zoned beautifully using biophilia (Image credit: Henry Woide)

That’s the beauty of biophilia: no one-size-fits-all. Every brief, every space, every team needs a different approach. It’s now a foundational part of the process for the majority of our clients.At Endava, it softened a high-tech interior with warmth and texture. At JAB Holdings, it added depth to a minimalist space with moss and refined ceramics.

A less minimalist example, creating a soft and warm aesthetic at Area (Image credit: Henry Woide)

In our own London studio at Area, we treat greenery like any other design material - it’s integrated, not applied. So what’s next for biophilic design? As expectations around wellbeing and sustainability grow, nature will become more deeply embedded in how we build and design.

Living walls that clean the air. Lighting that mimics daylight. Responsive planting that adapts to climate or occupancy. Nature and tech are finding common ground. And maybe, as we rethink what work means and how it fits into life, biophilic design will play a quiet but important role, reminding us that great design isn’t just how things look. It’s how they make us feel.