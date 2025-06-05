Recommended reading

What is Biophilic design, and why is it taking over the workplace?

Inspiration
By published

A pro designer explains all.

picture of plant on table
(Image credit: Henry Woide)

You know that feeling when you walk into a room and it just feels good? You can’t always explain it, but something about the space puts you at ease and makes you feel calm. That’s the instant effect plants can have in a space, so it’s no surprise nature is now central to workplace design (and the best designed offices should include it). The term biophilia, from the Greek bios (life) and philia (love), captures the idea that humans are hardwired to thrive when connected to nature.

There’s growing research to back this up. Biophilic design - integrating natural elements into interiors - has measurable effects on wellbeing, productivity, creativity, and even staff retention. It’s also been linked to lower absenteeism and improved value perception, making it a smart investment, not just a stylistic choice. What we’re seeing at Area is that biophilia isn’t just influencing the design conversation, it’s shaping it. So before you look at office chairs, think about the overall this.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Andrew Denman-Davies
Andrew Denman-Davies
Creative Director at Area

Andrew Denman-Davies is Creative Director at Area, where he leads with over 15 years of design experience across both traditional and design & build sides of the construction industry. He joined Area in 2021 as a Senior Designer and quickly made his mark, stepping up to Creative Director in 2024.

Andrew is at his best when he's working through complex challenges and shaping bold, strategic concepts that set projects up for success. He’s a natural collaborator who puts real effort into building strong relationships – with clients and with his team. He cares deeply about creating workplaces that don’t just look good, but feel right and perform brilliantly for the people using them.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.