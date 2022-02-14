Pantone reveals the 15 colours of autumn/winter 2022

Every year fashionistas, celebrities and creatives flock to the big apple to indulge themselves in the wonderful world of New York Fashion Week (NYFW). And thanks to Pantone, we're already getting some insight into what to expect at the big event.

Just last month, Pantone revealed its colour of the year, Very Peri, and already it has announced the 15 colours it expects to see take over NYFW. From Lava Falls to Polar Nights, the collection has plenty of autumn/winter colours, and if you're a creative, now is the time to start working them into your projects to get ahead of the competition. If you'd like to learn a little more about colour and how to use it in your projects, make sure you check out our guide to colour theory.

Which is your favourite? (Image credit: Pantone)

The 15 shades have been split into two categories; the core autumn/winter colours and the NYFW palette. The core colours in the collection (see below) sport gentle and light shades, which contrast with the warm and vibrant shades in the NYFW roundup (see above).

Executive director, Leatrice Eiseman, has explained, "Colours for Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 contrast our competing desires for calm and comfort with energy-boosting vitality through a range of restful and restorative colours, in tandem with exuberant tones".

(Image credit: Pantone)

We love the colours in this collection, especially the Orange Tiger shade that matches the Creative Bloq logo. We can't help but feel like the colours Nosegay (pink) and Watersprout (blue) feel more spring-like though, as they're both light, vibrant and playful.

We're looking forward to seeing how these shades are interpreted into projects in the upcoming months. If you'd like to get creative with this collection of colours but don't know where to start, then make sure you check out the best Adobe Creative Cloud discount.

