First impressions: Peruvian artist Adria Alvarado mixes digital and traditional techniques

Adria Alvarado is an artist who mixes traditional fine art techniques with digital art workflows to create dynamic, elegant art. Adria works in TV and film as a colour key artist, creating art to use in the colour script process to set the tone, colour and light of animated features.

Adria has a fascination for oils and watercolours that influences her work, and advice from famed fantasy artist as a teenager spurred her on to have a career in art. See more on Adria's ArtStation portfolio webpage; she is also a tutor at animum3d.

Where did you grow up and how has this influenced your art? "I grew up on the northern coast of Peru. Close to the beach, the sun… a place where you find bright colours in every corner and in every face you meet. I believe that this chromatic richness together with my admiration for classical art converged in a magical way to give shape to what I now capture in my portraits."

You’re a child, you see a painting or drawing that changes everything... What are you looking at, and what effect did it have? "I have a vivid memory staring at Arcimboldo's paintings for a long time. It was the first time I came into contact with something like that. I was still too young to understand it technically but I think I was intrigued by the idea of being able to materialise unreality and abstraction with that strength."

Does one person stand out as being helpful during your early years? "On the personal side, definitely my mom. She always encouraged my artistic inclination even when I felt like giving up. I remember coming home from school, sitting down ready to paint and finding the watercolour tones I had used up and finished already replaced by new ones. And artistically speaking, Boris Vallejo. I once wrote to him (I was about 14) asking him for advice about my work, which at that time was still very amateurish, and after reviewing my portfolio he replied that he saw a lot of potential in my art and that I should continue with my work. His words were the little push I needed at the time. One way or another I think both cases made me firmly believe in the importance of encouraging and guiding others who are just starting out. We all start at the same place…"

"An 8 x 11.7-inch oil painting. This is the smallest format I have ever worked with. When I want to clear my mind I use small formats, where I can control the brushstrokes and the space. It’s very relaxing." (Image credit: Adria Alvarado)

What was your first paid commission, and does it stand as a representation of your talent? "My first serious commission was for César Mallorquí, a writer I appreciate very much. It was a portrait of his beloved wife. I remember sending it all the way to Spain and thinking, 'So I can really make a living out of this!'"

What’s the last piece you finished, and how do the two differ? "Now I find myself also working in the animation industry, colour key art, specifically. So the last thing I did was the colour script for an animated film, two colour studies in oil and many drawings on paper. I wouldn't say they differ from the beginning of my commissions. They are more a reflection of the daily journey I make between traditional and digital art. My studio is a hybrid of monitors and linseed oil, where I oscillate in between."

"An 11.7 x 16.5-inch oil painting, this is the second of two self-portraits that I have painted in my entire career." (Image credit: Adria Alvarado)

Is making a living as an artist all you thought it would be? "I'm happy to say that it's better than I thought it would be. I'm so grateful to be able to get up every day and sit down and do what I love."

What does the future hold for you? "Artistically I don't intend to have a concrete schedule anymore… and I'm not talking about consistency or hours of practice but to be willing to explore all the artistic challenges that come my way.

In the past few years I've been involved with projects I never thought I would collaborate in (movies, video games, 3D art) and I think it was one of the best decisions I made, to get out of my comfort zone and my self limitations. I love feeling that the artistic path is a never-ending exploration. After all, I think that's what life is all about."

"A few oil sketches and a digital portrait [below]." (Image credit: Adria Alvarado)

(Image credit: Adria Alvarado)

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices)

Alternatively, you can access us instantly through our digital options:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket mags (multi-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Amazon Kindle