Behold Sony's new PS5 Slim colours in all their glory

For what felt like the longest time, prospective PS5 owners could choose any colour they liked – as long as it was white. But recent months have seen Sony introduce customisability in the form of detachable face plates, and now it's revealed that the recently released PS5 Slim (which isn't called the PS5 Slim) will soon be able to be decked out in three striking (and slightly patriotic) new hues.

Yep, the updated PS5 comes in red, white (okay, silver) and blue, in what feels like a throwback to the colourful tech days of yore. While not quite Y2K aesthetic (we'd need some translucency for that), there's something decidedly retro about the striking colours. We're getting PS3 Slim vibes.

(Image credit: The Verge)

The new faceplates match the 'Deep Earth' collection released for the original PS5 console. In the original announcement, Sony called these "Volcanic Red, alluring Cobalt Blue, and sleek Sterling Silver," and described how each featured "a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication." Sony hasn't yet announced a price for the new faceplates but says they'll go on sale "soon" at $54.99.