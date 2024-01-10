Behold Sony's new PS5 Slim colours in all their glory

By Daniel John
published

A throwback to colourful tech of yore.

PS5 Slim
The colours match the 'Deep Earth' faceplates released for the original PS5 last year (Image credit: Sony)

For what felt like the longest time, prospective PS5 owners could choose any colour they liked – as long as it was white. But recent months have seen Sony introduce customisability in the form of detachable face plates, and now it's revealed that the recently released PS5 Slim (which isn't called the PS5 Slim) will soon be able to be decked out in three striking (and slightly patriotic) new hues.

Yep, the updated PS5 comes in red, white (okay, silver) and blue, in what feels like a throwback to the colourful tech days of yore. While not quite Y2K aesthetic (we'd need some translucency for that), there's something decidedly retro about the striking colours. We're getting PS3 Slim vibes. 

PS5 Slim

(Image credit: The Verge)

The new faceplates match the 'Deep Earth' collection released for the original PS5 console. In the original announcement, Sony called these "Volcanic Red, alluring Cobalt Blue, and sleek Sterling Silver," and described how each featured "a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication." Sony hasn't yet announced a price for the new faceplates but says they'll go on sale "soon" at $54.99.



Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

