The Hollywood sign gets an illegible makeover

The Hollywood sign is the epitome of 'go big or go home' with its iconic bold lettering overlooking LA. So what better way to celebrate winning the Superbowl than by taking it over? Well, judging by how badly the LA Rams' most recent stunt went, we'd say any other way would be preferable.

Yesterday, the famous Hollywood sign received a pretty appalling makeover from the team. The iconic lettering has been covered with a number of sheets that supposedly read 'Ramshouse' to celebrate the Rams' Superbowl win. However, the stunt has flopped, as people can hardly read what the new sign actually says. They should've taken some notes from our roundup of the best print ads.

The Hollywood sign has been (poorly) altered to read ‘RamsHouse’. pic.twitter.com/oxUDHURwBvFebruary 17, 2022 See more

Workers have been applying the transformation for days, and unfortunately, we don't think it's paid off. We can't decide if the makeover says Ramshoose, Ramshwuse or Ramswohose, but one thing is for certain – it doesn't look like it says Ramshouse. Perhaps it's so hard to read because the designers planned for the backdrop to look less green than it actually does (see below for how it's supposed to look), making the material too beige and transparent. We're sure if the LA Rams used one of the best art printers available then it would've been more readable.

Image 1 of 2 How the stunt was supposed to look (Image credit: Hollywood Chamber of Commerce) Image 2 of 2 How the stunt actually looked (Image credit: TMZ)

Many people have flooded Twitter with comments about the design and it looks as though we're all thinking the same thing. One user tweeted, "This might be the worst design job I've ever seen," and another said, This is giving serious “4 year old just brought home his art project and you have to pretend it’s good” vibes".

You gotta be kidding me, my 3 yr old nephew could have did a better job than that 💀💀 https://t.co/x3mv3hC3DoFebruary 17, 2022 See more

this is what words look like when u take acid https://t.co/RtMFJo92PBFebruary 17, 2022 See more

this is what words look like when u take acid https://t.co/RtMFJo92PBFebruary 17, 2022 See more

Thankfully, the residents of LA only have to look at this eyesore for a week before it's taken down. If you'd like to have a look at some well-executed marketing stunts, then why not have a look at our roundup of the best billboard advertising examples? Or if you're hoping to execute a huge makeover like LA Rams, then make sure you have a look at the best 3D printers available to help with your project.

Read More: